Scottish A&E waiting times worst on record
- Published
- comments
- Comments
Waiting times in Scottish accident and emergency departments were the worst on record in the first week of the year, new figures show.
Almost a third of the 21,163 patients going to A&E took more than four hours to be attended to, the figures show.
The NHS has published weekly statistics for A&E waiting times since 2015.
The figure of 67.4% meeting the four-hour target in the week ending 9 January is the worst ever, down from the previous low of 69.6% in October.
The Scottish government's target of 95% of patients being admitted to the hospital, transferred or discharged within four hours has not been met since July 2020.
Of the 6,902 patients who waited longer than four hours, 2,079 waited over eight hours and 690 people spent more than 12 hours at A&E before being dealt with.
The latest wave of the Covid pandemic and rising staff absences have led to pressure on the NHS across the UK with figures for England showing December was the worst month on record for A&E waiting times.
The NHS England stats split A&E department into three types but the figure across all them showed that 73.3% of patients were seen within four hours last month.
However, just 61.2% of patients were seen within 4 hours in type 1 A&E departments, which are considered to be the major Emergency Departments.
The struggling performance in England and Scotland comes despite the number of people attending A&Es falling.
When asked about the situation in Scotland's A&E during a visit to a hospital in Edinburgh last week, the health secretary warned of "really high staff absences".
Mr Yousaf said: "This is the most difficult period our NHS has ever faced because of the pandemic."
He said there was a 65% increase in staff absences due to Covid-related reasons between the last week of December and the first week of January.
He said: "What we're doing is investing significant amounts of money, and not just a £300m winter package, which will help the situation, but I don't doubt that the situation would be a lot worse had we not invested that money."
Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane called the Scottish statistics a "shameful indictment" of Health Secretary Humza Yousaf's stewardship of NHS.
"How many wake-up calls does the health secretary need before he finally devises a coherent strategy to tackle the unacceptable emergency waiting times in Scotland?" he said.
"Yet his responses feel like a rearranging of the deckchairs on the Titanic."
Scottish Labour's health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said it was a "deeply worrying development" and lives were being put in danger.
"The cabinet secretary's lack of action in the face of this crisis has been nothing short of a dereliction of duty," she said.