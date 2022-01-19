Jamie Stevenson: Scottish fugitive among UK's 12 most wanted
One of Scotland's most wanted men has been named in an appeal to trace 12 UK fugitives believed to be hiding in Spain.
They are wanted for crimes including murder, large-scale, drugs trafficking and supplying firearms and ammunition.
James Stevenson, 56, is being sought over the seizure of one tonne of cocaine and 28 million Etizolam "street valium" tablets.
He is also wanted in connection with two suspected fire-raising attacks.
The cocaine was found in a shipment at the Port of Dover in September 2020 and the tablets were seized following a raid on a suspected pill factory in Kent in June 2020.
The suspected fire-raising attacks on properties in the Lanarkshire and Forth Valley areas happened in May 2020.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) and Police Scotland are now trying to trace Mr Stevenson, who is known as Jamie.
He was last known to live in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire. He is stocky and has a scar on his face and he is known to have connections in Barcelona and Alicante.
Members of the public have been urged not to approach Stevenson if they see him, but instead contact the relevant authorities.
The NCA's regional head of investigation for Scotland, Gerry McLean, said: "Stevenson is one of Scotland's most wanted fugitives.
"He knows we are looking for him in connection with organised crime on both sides of the border.
"The NCA and Police Scotland will not rest until he is captured. Anyone who is helping him stay on the run will be targeted too."
Det Ch Supt Stuart Houston, of Police Scotland, said: "Stevenson is a dangerous individual who is responsible for a catalogue of serious crimes.
"I would appeal to anyone with any knowledge of his current whereabouts to get in touch with Police Scotland or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously."
The NCA's Most Wanted campaign is run in conjunction with independent charity Crimestoppers, Spanish law enforcement and UK policing.
All the men featured are believed to have links to mainland Spain and the Canary Islands.
Steve Rodhouse, the NCA's director general of operations, said Spain was "not a safe haven".
"Many of these fugitives will be trying to blend in to the large British communities who have made their homes in Spain, and if you are resident, you may know one of them from your town or village," he said.
"Loyalties change over time and we urge anyone with information about these men to help us find them."
Anyone with information about one of the Most Wanted is urged to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, and callers in Spain should call the freephone Spanish number 900 926 111, which will be answered by Crimestoppers in the UK (using translation if required).