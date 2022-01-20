Police Scotland say no cases of spiking by injection identified
- Published
A senior police officer has said the force has found no evidence of any cases in Scotland where someone has been "spiked by injection".
Last autumn, Police Scotland - and other forces around the UK - received reports from people who reported being spiked with needles on nights out.
But Det Ch Supt Laura McLuckie told the police watchdog the force had found no evidence to support the claims.
She said forensic analysis had found no traces of drugs used for spiking.
She added: "There is clearly alcohol involved. There is clearly recreational drug use involved.
"However, we don't have any identified cases of any spiking by injection in Scotland at this time."
Det Ch Supt McLuckie said the reports started to be filed around the time of Freshers' week, when university students returned to campuses.
She told the Scottish Police Authority meeting on Wednesday that it looked as if the "significant increase in reporting" came about "as a result of the media and social media attention that it was given at that time".
The officer said: "We are only now starting to see the results of the forensics. I'm pleased to say that we're not seeing any drugs within people's systems that we would class as being a drug that would be used in spiking.
"We will obviously continue to monitor over the coming weeks and months."
Puncture marks
Police Scotland said in October that its officers had received reports about spiking by injection in Edinburgh, Dundee, Glasgow and Aberdeen.
Some of those who filed reports with the police said they had been left feeling unwell after nights out, and had found what they believed to be puncture marks on their bodies.
At the time, doctors urged anyone who suspected they had been spiked to seek medical advice.
Now reports to forces across the UK are on a "significant downward trajectory", Det Ch Supt McLuckie said.
In Scotland in the last week, she said no reports had been filed of spiking by injection.
On 20 December, 10 cases were recorded but in the weeks afterwards this dropped to three cases.
She added that officers would still consider reports on a case-by-case basis.
In response to the reports in the autumn, an online campaign calling for the boycott of nightclubs was joined by groups from more than 30 universities around the UK.
And a petition calling for nightclubs to search people on entry garnered 174,000 signatures.