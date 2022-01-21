Scotland's papers: 'Don Johnson' and plans to ease energy prices

Scotland's papers: 'Don Johnson' and plans to ease energy pricesPublished3 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The sub editors at the Daily Record have come up with a creative take on The Godfather movie poster, turning the prime minister into "Don Johnson", the "Godawful PM". It comes after claims emerged on Thursday that Conservative MPs had been "blackmailed" for supporting a vote of no confidence in the leader. The paper writes that Mr Johnson has been compared to a Mafia boss by Lib Dem MP Alistair Carmichael over the claimsImage caption, The Times also leads with the "blackmail" claims, reporting that Conservative MPs are considering publishing a secret recording of a conversation with the party's chief whip, as well as text messages which they say back the allegations. It also writes that Cabinet ministers have condemned Tory rebels as "attention-seekers".Image caption, "Blackmailed to back Boris" is the Metro's headline, as the paper calls the claims "another political crisis" facing the prime minister. It quotes Conservative MP William Wragg who said suspected plotters were threatened with damaging press stories and funding cuts for constituency projects.Image caption, Nicola Sturgeon calls for a full and independent investigation into the latest allegations to hit Westminster on the front of The National. The paper says the first minister was shocked by the "gravely serious" claim that whips intimidated MPs over their support of a no-confidence motion in the prime minister.Image caption, "Cut the fluff to survive" is what the Daily Telegraph says Boris Johnson has been told to do in order to lead his party into the next general election. The paper reports that Johnson ally Lord Marland has advised his friend to cut taxes, replace "fluffy" environment policies and relaunch his premiership by "coming out fighting".Image caption, A new poll in The Scotsman suggests that four in five Scots think the prime minister should resign. The paper says the survey also showed that many believed growing allegations of rule-breaking and lying damaged the case for the Union.Image caption, The PM's position is "precarious" according to the i newspaper, which claims there is a "Tory civil war" over what should happen to their leader. In its own poll, results suggest 71% of the public think Mr Johnson will not survive until the next election. In a side note, Mr Johnson's predecessor Theresa May is reportedly "enjoying" the plot but concerned by the chaos, her allies tell the paper.Image caption, And the Daily Star continues on its"lame duck" theme by sending one of its reporters to Downing Street dressed as a duck. The paper says the prime minister "ducked out of a showdown" with the reporter and instead took flight to avoid a tough grilling.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express swerves the escalating leadership situation and instead leads on the cost of living crisis and an apparent plan for a £500 payout from the UK government to help some people with soaring energy bills. The paper says bills are expected to rise in April and then again in October.Image caption, The ScotWind offshore sale is the lead in the P&J, which reports from First Minister's Questions and Labour's attack on the SNP government over human rights abuses and work being "given away cheaply". Anas Sarwar raised the "questionable" human rights records of some of the firms which won bids in the offshore sale. He claimed that other countries would end up with a bigger stake in the offshore energy produced in Scotland than the Scottish government.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail says more than a million homes will "fall foul" of the new laws on mandatory smoke alarms. It reports that with days to go before the legislation comes into effect, there are concerns about insurance policies being invalid if the devices are not installed. A tearful Adele also features on the front page, after being forced to postpone her Las Vegas residency over Covid delays.Image caption, Glasgow could get a metro transport system, according to the Herald's top story. The paper leads with the launch of the Scottish government's blueprint for transport over the next 20 years. Ideas in the paper include the Clyde Metro project, fixed links between some islands and improvements to the A77 and A75.Image caption, The Scottish Sun leads with alleged demands made by the Duke of York, according to a former Buckingham Palace worker.Image caption, A late-night armed raid by police in Dundee is the top story in Friday's Evening Telegraph.Image caption, The Courier's front page reveals that breast cancer patients in Tayside are having to travel as far as 80 miles for life-saving radiotherapy due to the health board's inability to recruit a radiotherapy expert. The report says people have to go to Aberdeen, Edinburgh or Glasgow for the treatment.Image caption, "A light that will never go out" is how West Lothian teenager Devin Gordon is described in the Edinburgh Evening News after the 13-year-old died suddenly on Wednesday. The "happy and cheeky" boy died near Bathgate railway station.Image caption, The Evening Express reports on a police investigation into racism complaints concerning a social media post about a youth football match in Aberdeen. Northfield Academy-based North Star were defeated by Mintlaw Boys Club on Saturday in the top-of-the-table clash.Image caption, A charity is criticising police for arresting women for prostitution during the pandemic, says the Glasgow Times. The charity says the arrests punished women who were already struggling.