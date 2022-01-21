Scotland's papers: 'Don Johnson' and plans to ease energy prices

Image caption,

The ScotWind offshore sale is the lead in the P&J, which reports from First Minister's Questions and Labour's attack on the SNP government over human rights abuses and work being "given away cheaply". Anas Sarwar raised the "questionable" human rights records of some of the firms which won bids in the offshore sale. He claimed that other countries would end up with a bigger stake in the offshore energy produced in Scotland than the Scottish government.