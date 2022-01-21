Sepa CEO Terry A'Hearn quits after 'conduct allegations'
- Published
The chief executive of the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has quit following conduct allegations.
The agency announced that Terry A'Hearn, who has been in post since 2015, has left his role with immediate effect.
Sepa said it takes conduct allegations "very seriously" but claimed it was unable to comment further in order to "protect anonymity".
Staff at Sepa were last week told Mr A'Hearn was taking a period of leave.
The Australian executive had sent an email to all staff on 5 January welcoming them back after the Christmas holiday period.
It is understood Mr A'Hearn left on Wednesday with immediate effect and with no financial settlement for not working his three-month notice period.
Mr A'Hearn's resignation comes ahead of the publication next month of an Audit Scotland review of Sepa's response to its 2020 cyber attack.
More than 4,000 digital files were stolen as part of a sophisticated attack that has forced the public body to build a new IT system from scratch.
Sepa chairman Bob Downes said: "Following conduct allegations, Terry A'Hearn has stepped down and left his position.
"Sepa has a clear code of conduct and takes conduct allegations very seriously indeed. In order to protect anonymity, Sepa is unable to comment further."
Sepa's chief officer, Jo Green, has taken over as acting chief executive before a recruitment process is started.