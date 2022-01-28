Scotland's papers: Warning council tax bills likely to rise

Scotland's papers: Warning council tax bills likely to risePublished20 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scotsman reports that the Scottish government is to give local government an extra £120m next year in a bid to ward off big increases in council tax bills but opposition politicians have warned it is not enough.Image caption, As the i reports, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes told MSPs that the extra cash was equivalent to a 4% rise in local taxes, meaning there was no need for hikes.Image caption, The Herald reports that Glasgow City Council’s legal bid to recover £6.5m from First Bus, the former employer of bin lorry driver Harry Clarke, has failed. The driver collapsed while driving the bin lorry, causing it to kill six pedestrians in 2014.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail accuses the Scottish government of a "power grab" over plans to permanently enshrine emergency lockdown powers in law, and says the bid must be stopped.Image caption, The Daily Express reports that Boris Johnson's allies have warned rebels "of the perils of plotting against their leader". The paper says that rebels have been told "not to make the same mistake their predecessors did with the Iron Lady", referring to the end of the Margaret Thatcher era.Image caption, There could be another vote in a referendum on the European Union if Scotland were to become independent under plans currently being considered by the SNP, The National claims.Image caption, The Press and Journal reports that Aberdeenshire Council education bosses have confirmed that more than 2,400 CO2 detectors are being used to improve ventilation in schools – one for every classroom. The paper's headline is: "We're clearing the air and keeping classes on track".Image caption, "Lost ness monster" is the Daily Star's headline. The paper reports that a "disoriented beast" was seen 600 miles from its home in Wimbledon.Image caption, The Metro reports that the Scottish government has vowed to make nationalised rail fares "as affordable as possible". Dutch firm Abellio will stop running the ScotRail franchise at the end of March, and it will be taken over by an "arms-length" Scottish government company.Image caption, "Work from home tax loophole to be closed" is the Daily Telegraph's lead. The paper reports tax relief for people available for people who have spent as little as one day working from home is to be reviewed. It also pictures Barry Cryer, who has died at the age of 86. Mr Cryer was one of the most prolific scriptwriters in British comedy.Image caption, The Courier reports that patients in Tayside will be left without any breast cancer doctors after the region's last remaining specialist, who was recruited in September, announced they were quitting the service.Image caption, The Daily Record claims a lawyer is at the centre of a "sextortion probe" over claims his lover blackmailed him over their affair.Image caption, Dundee's Evening Telegraph reports that a director set his own factory on fire as part of a £1.7m insurance scam.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News reports that the education vice-convener at Edinburgh City Council, Alison Dickie, has resigned from the SNP group, saying she has "an increasing number of significant concerns".Image caption, According to The Sun, Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray claims if the show were made today it would be watered down by the BBC "as it would be terrified of complaints from viewers".Image caption, The Times reports on the US sounding the alarm "over Russian cash in London". The paper says that American officials have expressed fear that they will be unable to impose sanctions on Russia effectively, if Russia invades Ukraine, "because of years of British tolerance of suspect money flooding into London".Image caption, The Aberdeen Evening News reports that residents are frightened to sleep after a series of vehicle fires.Image caption, The Glasgow Times reports that a "bomb scare gripped the east end" on Thursday night. A busy stretch of Glasgow's M8 was closed off for a time.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.