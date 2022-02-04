BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland: 28 January - 4 February

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 28 January and 4 February.

Image source, Peter Ribbeck
Image caption,
Peter Ribbeck took this spectacular shot facing the storm on the Cobbler in Argyll and Bute.
Image source, Dora Paal
Image caption,
Dora Paal sent us this photo of the Commando memorial in Spean Bridge with the Plough in the background.
Image source, Richard Paton
Image caption,
Richard Paton said: "I took this photograph of a female kestrel on a thorny hedge in the countryside, half a mile from the village of St Madoes."
Image source, Iain Donnachie
Image caption,
Iain Donnachie took this shot of a female kingfisher near Kircudbright.
Image source, William Bark
Image caption,
William Bark took this dramatic photo of a brave canoeist going over the waterfall in Linn Park, Glasgow.
Image source, Ian Barr
Image caption,
Ian Barr sent us this picture of the Clydebank waterfront sunset, saying: "I used the the concrete plinth from the remains of John Brown's Shipyard as a focal point."
Image source, Alana Willox
Image caption,
Alana Willox captured this shot at Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire during Storm Corrie.
Image source, David Morrish
Image caption,
Meanwhile, David Morrish took this picture of snapped trees in the grounds of Crathes Castle, near Banchory, following the storm.
Image source, Martyn Powell
Image caption,
Martyn Powell said: "Taken near Kinbrace in the Highlands. I think he was stalking me."
Image source, Emma Brockway
Image caption,
Emma Brockway sent in this photo of "beach fun before a sunrise swim in Aberdeen."
Image source, Rod McLean
Image caption,
Rod McLean sent us this picture of daughter Daisy on Lundie Craigs in the Sidlaw range between Dundee and Coupar Angus.
Image source, David Henderson
Image caption,
David Henderson submitted this photo of Irish Terrier Rowan, "enjoying the full hair-dryer treatment from Storm Malik on Cramond Beach, in Edinburgh."
Image source, Karen Burgoyne
Image caption,
Karen Burgoyne braved a cold and early start to capture this scene on the Don Estuary, Aberdeen.
Image source, Alan Affleck
Image caption,
Alan Affleck captured "the quiet between the storms" in this photo taken in Dunbar.
Image source, Sandy McGrattan
Image caption,
Sandy McGrattan said: "I captured this on a visit to the Black Isle while in Inverness working with Scottish Ballet. A caption that came to mind is "Who's looking at Ewe!""
Image source, Alex Mullen
Image caption,
Alex Mullen said: "A wonderful pre-dawn run basked in the glow from the local street lighting on the townside path at Craigmaddie Reservoir, Milngavie."
Image source, Adam Mitchell
Image caption,
Adam Mitchell took this photo of mandarin ducks in Loch Lomond.
Image source, Fiona Borland
Image caption,
Fiona Borland from Ayr sent us this photo on a "day of brilliant sunshine on the coastal walk from Garlieston to Cruggleton Castle".
Image source, Katrina McCracken
Image caption,
Katrina McCracken took this dramatic shot in Ayrshire during the stormy weather.
Image source, Bobby Hughes
Image caption,
Bobby Hughes from Barrhead said: "A nice visit to see the beautiful Glasgow Uni lit up at night."
Image source, Jo Bicheno
Image caption,
Jo Bicheno from Dunblane said: "We were lucky to spot these two roe deer while walking near Carsebreck Loch Auchterarder."
Image source, John Brady
Image caption,
John Brady took this photo on a trip to Glencoe.
Image source, John Dyer
Image caption,
John Dyer took this photo of "old reflected on new" in Glasgow.
Image source, Lesley Russell
Image caption,
Lesley Russell said: "I took the photo near Ballater in the Cairngorms National Park, what a lovely place is Scotland!"
Image source, Mirren Galbraith
Image caption,
Mirren Galbraith took this picture of a dramatic sky over St Andrews.
Image source, Charlie Scott
Image caption,
Charlie Scott from New Pitsligo, Aberdeenshire asks: "Is this a water sprite in the sea at Fraserburgh?"
Image source, Jacki Gordon
Image caption,
Jacki Gordon sent in one of her miniature creations to mark Chinese New Year, the Year of the Tiger.
Image source, Loreena Price
Image caption,
Loreena Price captured this photo of a swan in flight at Pitfour Lake, Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire.
Image source, Megan Mackie
Image caption,
Megan Mackie said: "I thought the nation would enjoy this photo of Bunty the border terrier helping with the clean-up operation in Edzell after the devastation caused by Storm Corrie."

