Scotland's new smoke alarms law comes into force
A new law requiring every home in Scotland to have interlinked smoke alarms has come into force.
The Scottish government has said people will not be penalised if they need more time to install the alarms.
But opposition parties have called for the scheme to be delayed and said the new legislation had not been properly publicised.
Scottish ministers have rejected the calls and given more money to help vulnerable people install the alarms.
Scotland is the first UK nation to legally require every home to have interlinked smoke alarms.
The legislation was introduced in 2019 following the Grenfell disaster but was delayed until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Concerns have been raised about the availability of interlinked alarms and the number of households still to undertake the work.
New build and privately-rented homes have been required to have interlinked smoke alarms for more than a decade.
Save lives
The new rules will apply to owner-occupied homes and those in the social rented sector, placing a legal duty on councils to monitor how many homes are compliant.
Housing Secretary Shona Robison previously said the alarms would save lives.
The SNP minister said the interlinked alarms would "significantly reduce the risk of injury or death" by giving residents more time to escape a fire.
What are the requirements of the new legislation?
Every home must have the following:
- one smoke alarm installed in the room most frequently used for general daytime living purposes
- one smoke alarm in every circulation space on each storey, such as hallways and landings
- one heat alarm installed in every kitchen
All alarms should be ceiling mounted and interlinked. Where there is a carbon-fuelled appliance (such as boilers, fires - including open fires - and heaters) or a flue, a carbon monoxide detector is also required - this does not need to be linked to the fire alarms.
Scottish Conservative housing spokesman, Miles Briggs MSP, will raise the issue at Holyrood later.
He said: "It's not too late for the SNP to see sense and delay their bungled fire alarms law at the 11th hour.
"The Scottish Conservatives will submit an urgent question to the Scottish government in a last-ditch attempt to force a temporary halt to these rules.
The SNP government must set a new deadline so that all households can meet the requirements in time."