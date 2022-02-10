Plans to build lido at Loch Lomond put on hold
Plans to build a public outdoor swimming pool at Loch Lomond have been put on hold.
West Dunbartonshire Council officials were asked to investigate the feasibility of developing a lido at Balloch Park, after three people drowned in the loch last summer.
They found that it would cost the council £3m.
Councillors instead agreed to invest £30,000 in a water safety policy for the area.
Edina Olahova, 29, her son, Rana Haris Ali, and family friend, 39-year-old Muhammad Asim Riaz, died in Loch Lomond in July 2021.
They were among six people to drown in Scotland in the same weekend.
The husband of Edina Olahova, Waris Ali, told BBC Scotland he desperately tried to save them, despite being unable to swim.
In the wake of their deaths, conservative councillor Sally Page called for council officers to look into creating a public outdoor swimming pool on the loch.
On Wednesday the officials' report recommended no further action be taken to build the lido because it could cost more than £3 million.
Jonathon McColl, council leader, said: "It is unfortunate to see the recommendations that we have today but I do think they are sensible. We are looking at significant costs just to engage with a consultant.
"It is estimated that the lido would cost at least £3m and upwards which is not affordable at this point. Engaging an officer to deliver a water safety policy is vitally important given the tragedies we have had on the whole of the loch.
"I think it is important we work with partners and neighbouring local authorities to try and deliver something as sensible as possible."
Safety equipment
Concerns were raised about the life buoys which are frequently thrown into the River Leven by vandals - potentially putting lives at risk.
Mr McColl added: "We need to have discussions with the police and fire service about having some sort of monitoring system, even on a temporary basis, so that we can perhaps identify and catch the idiots that are doing this because it has to stop.
"I know our colleagues from fire and rescue were in canoes trying to obtain the equipment. They shouldn't have to be doing this."
Council officials said they would engage with the emergency services to see what they can do about keeping the life belts safe from vandals.
They added that although funding is not currently available, plans to build the lido should not be forgotten completely.
Ms Page said: "I am happy with the recommendations. The only disappointment in the council's report was that there was no recommendation to seek partners to develop a supervised swimming area.
"A lottery bid should it be successful should cover the costs. I am grateful for the support to keep this one rolling and I am hoping that in the end make it feasible to happen."
This story was provided by local democracy reporter Catherine Hunter.