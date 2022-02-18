BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland: 11- 18 February

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 11 and 18 February.

Image source, Jim Loudon
Image caption,
"Our regular visitor," said Jim Loudon, of Comrie, Perthshire, of his photo of this cute squirrel.
Image source, John Cuthbert
Image caption,
The Aurora Borealis captured at Milarrochy Bay, Loch Lomond, by John Cuthbert.
Image source, Victor Tregubov
Image caption,
Victor Tregubov's image of a colourful multi-storey car park in Glasgow.
Image source, Paul Darroch
Image caption,
Paul Darroch said of his shot: "A brisk walk on the beach at Loch Morlich searching for snow."
Image source, David Hendry
Image caption,
David Hendry's picture is one of several sent in this week of striking mammatus clouds that were seen over some parts of Scotland during Storm Dudley.
Image source, Stevie Carenduff
Image caption,
Stevie Carenduff's picture of mammatus clouds blown in on Storm Dudley over Clarkston.
Image source, Valerie Maule
Image caption,
Valerie Maule sent in this picture of approaching Storm Dudley. She said: "My daughter Lucy turned down the road to her farm in East Lothian and suddenly the blue skies disappeared under the approaching storm under-lit by the sunset."
Image source, Katie Bogie
Image caption,
Katie Bogie, of Edinburgh, said of her photo: "The beautiful Murdo at Castle Roy, Nethybridge."
Image source, Alex Ash
Image caption,
Alex Ash took this picture after spotting a squall moving across Loch Torridon. Alex said: "I rushed out to capture the wind sucking the water off the loch, getting it just as a sliver of sunshine hit to create a bit of a rainbow."
Image source, Janina Dolny
Image caption,
Janina Dolny's picture of the Trumpet Flowers installation at Aberdeen's Spectra festival.
Image source, Sheila Carswell
Image caption,
Sheila Carswell said of her photo: "Some welcome signs of spring at Lamlash on the Isle of Arran."
Image source, COLIN LITTLE
Image caption,
Curlews at River Lossie Estuary. Colin Little, from Elgin, said: "The flock were on the embankment between river and dunes and raised as together flying back and fore along rivers edge before settling back to the embankment."
Image source, Gordon Waddell
Image caption,
Gordon Waddell said of his picture of Clovenfords in the Borders: "Saturday afternoon dog walk up to Whytbank Tower before the rugby with daughter Kerry."
Image source, Mark Reynolds
Image caption,
Mark Reynolds' submission to the gallery. He said: "A snap of some beautiful swans and ducks gliding on the Caledonian Canal with Ben Nevis in the background covered in snow."
Image source, Jane Chilton
Image caption,
Jane Chilton said “optimistic” described this ice cream van in the pouring rain on Glasgow’s Great Western Road.
Image source, David Elder
Image caption,
The Lomondgate stag in Dumbarton in a picture by David Elder.
Image source, Hailey Beaupre
Image caption,
Hailey Beaupre's photo of The Old Bridge at the Sligachan River on Skye. Hailey said: "Legend has it that if one dips their face in the waters, they shall be granted the gift of eternal beauty. Tempting, no?"
Image source, John Clark
Image caption,
Aberdeenshire skipper John Clark said of his picture from the trawler Reliance BF800: "Finally a bonny day at sea and a nice view from the office."
Image source, Brian Battensby
Image caption,
Brian Battensby took this picture from his home in Westhill, Aberdeenshire, while self-isolating. He said: "I needed something to do during my 'internment' and I've been photographing the birds that have been coming to the feeders in the back garden."
Image source, Jane Reith
Image caption,
Jane Reith, of Johnston, took this image of the steps on Cambridge Street at Fleming House, Glasgow, while on her way home from work.
Image source, Ron Lumsden
Image caption,
Ron Lumsden's shot of early-morning winter sun on the 13th green at Culcabock Golf Course, Inverness.
Image source, Dave Stewart
Image caption,
Dave Stewart, of Leith, captured this scene of an oystercatcher in a fight for its lunch at Musselburgh.
Image source, Arthur Campbell
Image caption,
Arthur Campbell's image of a stormy scene, looking towards the Isle of Eigg.
Image source, Roxy Elgar
Image caption,
Roxy Elgar's photo was taken at the top of a Munro called Na Gruagaichean near Kinlochleven.
Image source, Bruce Carrington
Image caption,
Bruce Carrington's photograph of greylag geese near Crailing in the Scottish Borders.
Image source, Rachel Jenkinson
Image caption,
Rachel Jenkinson said her regular visitor, nicknamed Gallus, came by one morning to say "hello". Rachel said: "We live just a mile from Princes Street in Edinburgh."

