Scotland's papers: 'Flee Ukraine now' and plans for 2023

Saturday's papers are dominated by the Foreign Office's call for British nationals to leave Ukraine immediately as fears grow over an imminent Russian invasion. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace warned a conflict would have "tragic consequences" for both countries.

The Scottish Daily Mail also reports that thousands of Britons have been told to leave the country immediately, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he "feared for the security of Europe". Meanwhile, the White House has said there is a "very distinct possibility" of conflict within days.

The Scottish Daily Express also leads on what it calls "invasion fears". Despite Russia massing more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, Moscow has repeatedly denied any plans to invade. Vladimir Putin has instead accused Western countries of spreading false information.

"Russia set to invade 'any day now'," is the Daily Telegraph's headline. Taking up a large portion of the front page is a photo of a Ukrainian marine standing in a trench on the new front line near Shyrokyne, Donetsk. Jake Sullivan, White House national security adviser, said that any Russia attack was likely to start with aerial bombing and missile strikes, which had the potential to kill civilians "without regard to their nationality".

The latest advice from the Foreign Office came shortly after Defence Secretary Ben Wallace flew out of Moscow following talks with senior Kremlin figures, the Times reports. Mr Wallace has said that he was informed that Russia had "no intention" of invading Ukraine. Thousands of Britons are believed to be in the country, the paper adds.

The SNP and the Scottish Greens will draw up and publish a joint government prospectus on independence which will be put to voters under plans to hold a new referendum next year, The Herald reports. Lorna Slater, the Scottish Greens co-leader, revealed the development as the two parties also prepare to ramp up their own separate campaigns in the coming months, the paper says.

The i reports the Scottish government's plan to help people with the cost of living crisis does not go far enough, according to anti-poverty campaigners. The paper also says the the National Union of Students is "utterly stunned" at the lack of support.

Serial killer Dennis Nilsen cut a fellow prisoner's throat as part of a twisted escape plan, reports the Daily Record. The paper says Nilsen convinced another inmate that if he attempted suicide, he would be sectioned and moved to a hospital where he would have a better chance of escaping.

Michael Gove is "disrespecting" the Scottish Parliament by continually failing to face questioning from MSPs, reports the National. The paper says the UK Levelling Up Secretary has "repeatedly dodged a grilling from parliamentarians" on the replacement of vital EU funds after Brexit.

The Courier leads on the funeral of Lily Douglas, the 14-year-old who lost her life to cancer. The paper reports the service in Perth featured a moving performance by Lewis Capaldi while the tributes ended with a fireworks display.

The Press and Journal reports the percentage of Highland children in residential care is nearly double the average for Scotland. The paper says Highland Council's health, social care and wellbeing committee has called for more support for families at an earlier stage.

The Glasgow Times reports a teenager punched a man in the head during a disturbance outside Buchanan Galleries. The paper says the attack was caught on CCTV.

The Edinburgh Evening News leads with an attack on a woman in her home by two men. The paper says her ordeal only ended when her daughter's screams forced the assailants to flee.

Police Scotland plan to talk to Aberdeen fans over vandalism and flare incidents during recent matches at Pittodrie.

The Weekend Telegraph leads with a murder trial and reports a father died after being stabbed and suffering "numerous blunt force injuries".

And looking far beyond any borders on Earth, the Daily Star says economists believe the Moon should be privatised to help eradicate poverty. "One giant leap for Moonkind" is the paper's headline.