Warning of 90mph gusts during Storm Dudley
Parts of Scotland, England and Northern Ireland could be battered by winds gusting to 90mph later this week, forecasters have warned.
The Met Office has issued an amber "be prepared" warning for 18:00 on Wednesday to 09:00 on Thursday.
Named Storm Dudley, it has been forecast to bring inland winds potentially gusting to 80mph and up to 90mph on exposed coasts and hills.
Network Rail Scotland said rail travel disruption was "very likely".
A second storm - Storm Eunice - is expected to bring strong winds across southern Scotland and also England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Friday. Snow has also been forecast for parts of Scotland.
A yellow warning for wind has been issued.
The amber warning covers central and southern Scotland, north east and north west England and Northern Ireland.
The cities of Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle and York are covered by the warning. It also includes parts of Argyll and Bute, Fife, Dumfries and Galloway, Scottish Borders, Cumbria and County Antrim.
The Met Office said: "Very strong westerly winds are expected to develop across western Scotland and northern Northern Ireland late Wednesday and extend eastward across southern Scotland and northern England during the evening.
"There is still some uncertainty in the timing and location of the strongest winds but there is the potential for inland wind gusts of 70-80 mph in places. Gusts of 80-90 mph are possible around exposed coasts and hills."
The Met Office has also issued a yellow "be aware" warning for high winds for the rest of Scotland, the north of England and Northern Ireland during Storm Dudley.
It covers from 15:00 on Wednesday to 18:00 on Thursday.