Scotland's papers: 'Battle for the Union' and Ukraine diplomacy hope

Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail leads with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to Scotland. A defiant Mr Johnson told the paper he plans to carry on to the next election and will "take on" the SNP alongside Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross. The display of unity comes after Mr Ross last month called on Mr Johnson to resign following parties at Downing Street and Whitehall during the Covid lockdowns.Image caption, The Times' lead says Mr Johnson insists "diplomacy can still save Ukraine". The paper includes a striking image of Russian forces on exercises in the Leningrad region on Monday. It reports that 60% of Russia's ground combat power is believed to be within striking distance of Ukraine.Image caption, The Metro reports that Mr Johnson has called for European countries to reduce their dependence on Russian gas. The paper also pictures British model Naomi Campbell with her baby girl. The birth of her child was announced in May 2021, but during the model's recent interview with British Vogue she denied speculation that her baby had been adopted.Image caption, As well as the latest on the Ukraine crisis, The Herald reports union leaders are warning of another year of cuts to budgets and a council tax hike. It comes after it emerged Scotland's largest local authority, Glasgow City Council, needs to "plug a £19.7m hole".Image caption, The Scotsman features a picture of the prime minister inspecting the hull of HMS Venturer during a visit to Rosyth dockyard in Fife. The front page also features a call by the SNP for the UK government to continue to fund free Covid home testing kits.Image caption, "Last-ditch efforts to stop war in Europe" is the i newspaper's headline. The paper reports that residents of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv are preparing an air raid shelter, but Russia suggests that diplomacy and dialogue is still possible.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports that both US President Joe Biden and Mr Johnson have insisted that not all hope was lost, despite the Ukrainian president suggesting that Russia could invade on Wednesday. In a separate story, it also reports that Scotland Yard plans to disclose the number of people, if any, who are fined as part of the investigation into No 10 lockdown parties.Image caption, A man convicted of the racist murder of a Glasgow schoolboy is being treated in hospital after suffering throat wounds in prison, according to the Daily Record. Imran Shahid is serving a minimum of 25 years for murdering 15-year-old Kriss Donald in 2004.Image caption, The National says plans have been unveiled for the next All Under One Banner (AUOB) march for Scottish independence, which is set to be held in the coming weeks. The paper reports the event will feature speakers from the SNP, which says it aims to line up appearances from party figures at "every possible" Yes event going forward.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express leads with a warning from an expert that Scottish independence would cost the country "£10bn a year". The paper says the "staggering sum" would be down to the "divorce settlement" which would follow a Yes vote in a future referendum.Image caption, The Press and Journal leads with the story of a man who rescued a teenage crash victim after her car left a road in storm conditions. The paper says numerous drivers passed Judy Urquhart before Adrian Buxton stopped while travelling between Inverness and Ullapool.Image source, BBC]Image caption, The Glasgow Times warns the city could be left with "only 420 taxis" next year if a five-year exemption to the Low Emission Zone is not given to cabbies. The paper also reports on the sudden death of a Glasgow City councillor at the age of 49.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News reports council chiefs have been urged to work with private landlords to solve the city's housing crisis. The paper says the plea comes after new figures revealed nearly a tenth of properties are owned by 15 "super landlords".Image caption, The Courier reports a man who was abused by monks at a school in Fife run by the Christian Brothers has secured £1.4m in damages. The paper says the "landmark victory" comes after he was sexually assaulted and beaten by three Christian Brothers while staying at St Ninian's School in Falkland in 1980 and 81.Image caption, The Evening Express leads with an incident at a wedding which resulted in the best man's wife assaulting a police officer.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph leads with the conviction of a "blackmail plotter" who posted images of an Army general's daughter online.Image caption, And the Daily Star reports on the ongoing legal battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney - the wives of two footballers - over an online post. On Monday, Mrs Rooney was refused permission to bring a High Court claim against Mrs Vardy's agent.