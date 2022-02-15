Employment rate falls in Scotland
Scotland's estimated employment rate fell from 74.9% to 74.1% between October and December, official figures show.
During the latest period, the estimated unemployment rate among people aged 16 and over remained unchanged at 4.1%.
Across the UK, employment rates rose from 74.6% to 75.5%, according to the Office for National Statistics.
The Scottish government said HMRC estimates showed 2.4 million payrolled employees in Scotland in January 2022.
That was 14,000 more than pre-pandemic levels in February 2020.
Employment Minister Richard Lochhead said: "Despite a period of further economic uncertainty due to the spread of Omicron, the Scottish government is firmly focused on doing all we can to seize our economic potential and build an economy of secure, sustainable and satisfying jobs.
"That is why the 2022-2023 Scottish Budget will invest an additional £68.3m in employability and training to help businesses address skills shortages and help build a fairer, more prosperous economy for everyone."