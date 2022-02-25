BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland: 18 - 25 February

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 18 and 25 February.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

Image source, John Bogie
Image caption,
Keeping a head: An art installation in Airdrie's Centenary Park by Lara Greene and captured by John Bogie.
Image source, Janet MacSween
Image caption,
Twitter post: A robin takes a rest in the snow at Dunkeld in this image from Janet MacSween.
Image source, Catherine Ronald
Image caption,
Sea you: A view through to the water taken at Southend, Kintyre by Catherine Ronald.
Image source, Gill Walker
Image caption,
Sledging siblings: Gill Walker caught her daughter Jessie showing little brother Guthrie the ropes at Bennachie in Aberdeenshire.
Image source, Derek Brown
Image caption,
Starter's orders: Jockeys and their horses getting ready for action at Musselburgh Races from Derek Brown.
Image source, George McLaughlin
Image caption,
Cold blast: George McLaughlin submitted this picture of a snowy Glencoe.
Image source, Lauren McKinnon
Image caption,
Closing time: "Thought I'd squeeze in some late night window shopping at St Enoch Centre, Glasgow," says Lauren McKinnon.
Image source, Rebecca McLennan
Image caption,
Sneaky snooze: Highland cattle caught on camera in Edinburgh by Rebecca McLennan.
Image source, Annie Melvin
Image caption,
Magnificent mill: Annie Melvin took this image while walking the Fife coastal path at St Monan's.
Image source, Ian Barnes
Image caption,
Cool crossing: Clackmannanshire Bridge with the snow topped Ochil Hills behind from Ian Barnes.
Image source, PAul Agnew
Image caption,
Pick me up: Paul Agnew took this snap in Glasgow where it looks like someone is about to be "plucked off the street".
Image source, Russell Mullen
Image caption,
Stoney scene: The Bow Fiddle Rock on a walk from Cullen, submitted by Russell Mullen.
Image source, Eileen Martin
Image caption,
How do you doo? Two pigeons having a great time at Lochend Park, Edinburgh, submitted by Eileen Martin.
Image source, Liz Hamilton
Image caption,
Home alone: This is one of Liz Hamilton's favourite views of a snowy croft between Tarves and Pitmedden.
Image source, Mangela Coia
Image caption,
Flat screen: Mangela Coia captured this scene from St Rollox near Sighthill in Glasgow.
Image source, Tom Clark
Image caption,
Root planner: Tom Clark took a trip up to Milarrochy Bay, Loch Lomond to find this tree had survived all the recent bad weather.
Image source, Sorley Johnston
Image caption,
Lunar lodgings: "Spotted the moon hanging over this croft house on my morning walk to work in Sandness, Shetland," says Sorley Johnston.
Image source, Jaimee Reynolds
Image caption,
Gate expectations: Jaimee Reynolds took this view through a gateway while out walking in "pretty, historical Culross".
Image source, Carl Taylor
Image caption,
Solar flair: Carl Taylor spotted this sunset while working in Coatbridge which he says was "no a bad way to wrap up Monday".
Image source, Susan Fairbairn
Image caption,
Crane robber: "I wonder where they are taking the Scott Monument? Hope they bring it back," says Susan Fairbairn.
Image source, Arthur Campbell
Image caption,
Choppy seas: Arthur Campbell took this on a trip around the Isle of Muck after Storm Eunice passed.
Image source, Kay Stevenson
Image caption,
Moose on the loose: This little creature was spotted by Kay Stevenson on an evening walk near Stewarton.
Image source, Louise Taylor
Image caption,
Road to snowhere: Louise Taylor was struggling for directions near Tannadice in Angus after an early morning snowfall.
Image source, Lewis Hills
Image caption,
Paw patrol: Lewis Hills' cockapoo Pepper was out enjoying the snow at Callander Park in Falkirk.
Image source, Jacki Gordon
Image caption,
Winged wonders: "The greylag geese synchronised flight team," says Jacki Gordon from Glasgow.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured.

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

