More than half a million on Scottish hospital waiting lists
- Published
The number of people on a hospital waiting list in Scotland has reached 538,000, according to the latest figures.
And about one in 10 of those has been waiting - for routine care such as knee and hip surgery - for more than a year.
The latest Public Health Scotland figures are for the three months to the end of December 2021.
Recent figures for NHS England showed six million people on waiting lists, a slightly higher rate than Scotland.
The latest statistics for Wales and Northern Ireland show much longer waiting lists.
The NHS Scotland waiting list is the longest it has been since the statistics were recorded in their current form about a decade ago, with the equivalent of one in 10 of the population waiting for treatment.
It is not known how many people are waiting for more than one appointment.
The number waiting for treatment has increased by more than a third since the Covid pandemic began in March 2020.
The latest Public Health Scotland data shows:
- 419,230 patients were waiting for an outpatients appointment, down slightly on September's figure
- 31,050 had been waiting for more than a year
- 119,584 were waiting to be admitted for inpatient or day care treatment, an increase of 12.4% from September
- More than a fifth (27,115) had been waiting for more than a year
- 304,344 patients were seen for outpatient appointments in the last three months of the year, still 17% down on the pre-pandemic average
- 44,127 patients were admitted for inpatient treatment, 37% down on the pre-pandemic levels