Scottish Ballet ends sponsorship deal with BP
- Published
Scottish Ballet has confirmed it will no longer be sponsored by oil giant BP, saying it does not fit with the dance company's "green action plan".
It joins the National Portrait Gallery, which announced the end of its partnership with BP on Tuesday.
Campaigners have urged the arts and culture sector to cut all ties to oil companies over claims of greenwashing.
Scottish Ballet said its relationship with BP had reached a "natural conclusion".
But it acknowledged the long-term support of BP, particularly in helping the company tour to Aberdeen.
A spokesperson said the dance company had decided against renewing its sponsorship agreement with BP on 31 January.
They said the energy firm no longer "aligns with the company's green action plan - to be carbon neutral by 2030".
The dance company was pressured by climate activists to cut ties with BP during Cop26 in Glasgow, in November last year.
They claimed oil and gas companies failed to promise a shift to cleaner energy and were sponsoring cultural institutions to "greenwash" their reputations.
Other leading art institutions, including the Royal Shakespeare Company and Tate, have already ended sponsorship deals with BP following environmental campaigns by artists and employees.