In pictures: Scotland snoozes under blanket of snow
- Published
After being blighted by heavy rain and wind during five significant storms in recent months, many parts of Scotland now look peaceful under a bright blanket of snow.
Many parts of the country, particularly north western and central areas, saw snow showers overnight and forecasters said conditions could continue until 20:00 on Thursday.
BBC Weather Watchers have been among those to share striking shots of the impact of wintry weather across the country.