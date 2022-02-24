Sturgeon calls for severe consequences for Russian assault
- Published
Scotland's first minister has called for the "severest consequences" for Russia's military assault on Ukraine.
Nicola Sturgeon described the Russian air strikes and border breaches as "appalling and horrific".
Mr Putin said he did not plan to occupy Ukraine, but Ukraine has branded it a "full-scale invasion".
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is chairing Cobra emergency talks and is expected to unveil more sanctions against Russia to MPs later.
Ukraine has declared a month-long state of emergency, as Russia said it had carried out air strikes on Ukraine's military infrastructure and border guard units - but said it had not targeted populated areas.
Russian military vehicles are reported to have breached Ukraine's border in a number of places, in the north, south and east, including from Belarus.
At least seven people have been killed by Russian shelling, while another 19 are missing, Ukraine has said.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "Overnight developments in Ukraine - however anticipated - are appalling and horrific. The Kremlin must face the severest consequences for this unprovoked aggression. And the world must stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine."
Speaking on BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme, Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: "We stand full square in solidarity with the people, the parliament, the government of Ukraine.
"Their territorial integrity must be preserved and the overnight developments are clearly very, very concerning, and that's why we are, and I hope in a constructive manner, saying to the UK government we need to go further in terms of sanctions.
"We need to make it clear to those people, not just Vadimir Putin, but the people around him in the Kremlin, that there are serious consequences when you flagrantly violate international law."
Mr Johnson, in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, vowed the West "would not stand by as President Putin waged his campaign against the Ukrainian people".
Mr Johnson wrote on Twitter: "President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine."
Salmond urged to 'reflect'
On Wednesday, Ms Sturgeon met the acting consul general of Ukraine, Yevhen Mankovskyi, and Linda Allison, the chairwoman of the Scottish branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain.
In the wake of those talks she urged the UK to impose tougher sanctions against Russia, saying while there had been "some very tough rhetoric from Boris Johnson" this now needed to be "matched by action".
The Scottish Parliament will debate the situation on Thursday afternoon, and express its solidarity with Ukraine.
Ms Sturgeon also criticised former first minister Alex Salmond for continuing to host a talk show on Russian state broadcaster RT, saying she was "appalled", and urging him to "reflect" on matters.
The UK government has asked broadcast watchdog Ofcom to review the channel's licence to air in the UK in light of the crisis in Ukraine.
Mr Salmond has always insisted he has total editorial control and RT's deputy editor-in-chief, Anna Belkina, said she was sure the former SNP leader would not listen to "the inappropriate remarks of Ms Sturgeon".
RT are putting this out right now as justification for Putin’s wholesale invasion of Ukraine.— Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶🇺🇦 (@agcolehamilton) February 24, 2022
And yet later, the former First Minister of Scotland will offer viewers on the same channel a little light entertainment.
What a time to be alive. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0NsL1ngnw5
The weekly programme is produced by Slainte Media, a firm set up by Mr Salmond and another former SNP MP, Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh.
Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Alex Cole-Hamilton, who described the overnight attacks as an "unforgivable act of expansionist aggression" that would "destabilise peace both in Europe and around the world", also criticised Mr Salmond on Twitter for providing "light entertainment" on a channel that offers "justification for Putin's wholesale invasion of Ukraine".
Mr Cole-Hamilton has previously called for Mr Salmond to be removed from his role on the Privy Council, which advises the Queen, over the matter.