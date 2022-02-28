Council staff balloted over equal pay case delays
- Published
Union members involved in a £500m equal pay dispute with Glasgow City Council are to be balloted on industrial action.
The Unite union is accusing the council of "unnecessary delays" in settling claims from after March 2018.
In 2017 it was ruled that the council discriminated against female workers.
A spokesperson for the council said it was following the process which had been agreed with unions, and was ready to make offers on new claims.