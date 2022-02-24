Man arrested over Emma Caldwell murder
A man has been arrested over the murder of Emma Caldwell, nearly 17 years after her body was found in woods in South Lanarkshire.
Police said Iain Packer, 49, was arrested in connection with her death.
Ms Caldwell had been a sex worker in Glasgow's red-light district when she disappeared on 4 April 2005.
The 27-year-old's body was found five weeks later, 40 miles away in woods near Roberton in South Lanarkshire.
The unsolved case was reopened in 2015 following consideration by senior lawyers in the Crown Office and campaigning by Emma's mother Margaret.
Police Scotland said the arrest of Mr Packer was made in the Glasgow area on Thursday following significant inquiries by detectives from the Major Investigation Team.
Senior Investigating Officer, Det Supt Graeme Mackie, said: "Police Scotland officers have undertaken a significant amount of work re-investigating all the circumstances surrounding Emma's death following instruction from the lord advocate in 2015."
He added: "This is a complex and challenging investigation and I would like to thank everyone involved for their efforts in getting us to this point of a man being arrested earlier today.
"Emma's family, in particular her mother Margaret, have shown incredible resilience and determination since her death in 2005 and I would like to pay tribute to that today.
"We have remained in close contact with them during this investigation and officers have updated Margaret on this significant development."