Ukraine conflict: Protests against invasion by Russia held in Scotland
- Published
Ukrainians in Scotland are joining demonstrations against the Russian attacks on their homeland as they urge the UK to use further sanctions.
Russian troops entered Ukraine on Thursday, reaching the capital city Kyiv at 10:00 local time on Friday.
Demonstrations in Edinburgh and Glasgow are part of a Europe-wide protests against the Russian invasion.
Those leading the protests in Scotland said the escalation of Russian violence was "deeply worrying".
Demonstrations have been taking place across Europe and Russia, where anti-war protests in support of Ukraine led to Russian police making hundreds of arrests in cities including St Petersburg and Moscow.
In Scotland, the leaders of all of Scotland's main parties united to condemn the military action and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the Russian air strikes and border breaches as "appalling and horrific".
Protests will be held outside the Russian Consulate in Edinburgh from 12:30 and in George Square in Glasgow members of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB) are holding a vigil all afternoon and talking to people about the situation in their home country.
Dr Yevgen Gorash, AUGB Glasgow vice-chairman, is spending a second day in George Square, having gone there on Thursday to meet members of the Ukrainian diaspora after hearing of the attacks.
"There was nothing else we could do," Dr Gorash told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland. "The only thing we could focus on was to show that we are there and we have got the massive support of the local people and massive attention.
"We would like everyone to join us and meet us, talk to us. We need your attention and we need your support."
The Strathclyde University research fellow, who has lived in Glasgow for 10 years, said Ukraine's second biggest city Kharkiv, where his family live, was under siege.
"Yesterday morning when the Russian army and tanks proceeded very quickly to the outskirts of the city, but the [Ukrainian] army was able to stop them," he said.
"[My parents] can still hear the shelling and explosions but they are quite far away on the outskirts of the city. Inside of the city everyone seemed to be safe - many people spent the night in the bomb shelters and also in the underground."
But he added: "It is deeply worrying."
Dr Gorash said he did not believe the sanctions being put in place against Russia were enough.
"It is already the most catastrophic scenario that no one would imagine in the 21st century in the geographical centre of Europe, with a 50 million-people nation under threat of annihilation," Dr Gorash said.
"Just economic sanctions are not enough. Putin has prepared for them.
"What is needed is full engagement of United Nations with peacekeepers, European Union with economic support, and open borders, and Nato. Without Nato we wouldn't survive."
Scotland stands with Ukraine🏴🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/dHkwuOqJKL— Scottish Government (@scotgov) February 24, 2022
Peter Kormylo, from the Edinburgh Ukrainian Club, was planning to join the demonstration in at the Russian Consulate on Melville Street.
He told the BBC he had not been able to reach his cousin in Kyiv but believed she may be in a bunker while the city is attacked.
"What I think is beginning to frighten people, certainly the people I'm speaking to, is the cyber attacks," he said. "In all of this bombing and shelling people are still using their phones to stay in touch with each other, with loved ones.
"As soon as those facilities are cut off that's when people begin to, not so much panic, but be afraid.
"We are a very sad family on this side of the Nato defence."
'Too little, too late'
Mr Kormylo, who has family and friends in Ukraine he normally visits regularly, said the attack was not unexpected for Ukrainians because they had become "extremely distrustful" of Vladimir Putin.
He was not expecting the protests to have an impact on the Russian leaders.
"Demonstrations have nowhere near the impact that sanctions have," Mr Kormylo said, adding that the UK and US sanctions were "too little, too late".
"I'm very, very sad this morning. I'm absolutely convinced that these sanctions should even yet be made more severe."