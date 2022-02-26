Ukraine conflict: Scotland stands ready to offer refuge
Scotland stands ready to offer "refuge and sanctuary" for Ukrainians fleeing from the Russian invasion, ministers have said.
The Scottish government said it would play its part if a resettlement programme to bring Ukraine nationals to the UK is launched.
Scotland's councils have also said they would "open our arms" to those in need.
Refugee agencies fear millions of Ukrainians could try to escape the country as Russia's war intensifies.
Further protests against the Russian invasion are expected to take place across Scotland later.
There has been cross-party condemnation of the Russian military action at Holyrood and crowds have gathered outside the Russian Consulate in Edinburgh to protest about the war.
Cabinet Secretary for External Affairs Angus Robertson has written to the Russian ambassador to the UK condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine which he said has "no conceivable justification".
In the letter to Ambassador Kelin, Mr Robertson called for an immediate end to the conflict and demanded that all Russian troops withdraw from Ukraine immediately.
Asylum is reserved to the UK parliament and the Home Office has said its immediate priority was British nationals and their families caught up in the Ukrainian conflict.
But it said it would work with international partners on issues including migration as the situation develops.
Charities have urged the UK to welcome thousands of refugees from Ukraine, matching the effort made after the 1990s conflict in the former Yugoslavia.
The UK should play a leading role in providing sanctuary, according to Save the Children and Amnesty International, among others.
'Ready to open our arms'
A Scottish government spokeswoman said the UK government has not made it aware of any plans for Ukraine-specific refugee resettlement.
She added: "Scotland stands ready to offer refuge and sanctuary.
"If a resettlement programme is announced, or Ukraine nationals are accepted as part of existing programmes, the Scottish government will work to support our local authorities and services to enable them to offer places and support refugees arriving."
Alison Evison, president of the local government umbrella body Cosla, has written to Russia's UK ambassador to condemn the invasion.
She said: "The inevitable suffering being, and yet to be, caused to local communities across Ukraine by the Russian military invasion cannot be ignored.
"We in Scottish local government stand ready to open our arms to those in Ukraine and help them in whatever way we can."
There has been widespread condemnation across Scotland of the Russian invasion.
Glasgow City Council has made moves to suspend its twinning arrangement with the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.
And the flag of Ukraine is flying at Glasgow City Chambers at St Andrew's House in Edinburgh. A number of councils said they would light up buildings in blue and yellow in a mark of solidarity.
In Edinburgh - which is twinned with Kyiv - crowds have gathered outside the Russian Consulate in Melville Street in recent days.
Hundreds chanted "slava Ukraini" (glory to Ukraine), with many bringing Ukrainian flags and anti-Putin signs.