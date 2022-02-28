The papers: Putin raises nuclear threat and fleeing refugees

The papers: Putin raises nuclear threat and fleeing refugeesPublished34 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Monday's front pages are dominated by Vladimir Putin putting Russia's nuclear forces on high alert. The Herald says the move "ratcheted up tensions" in Russia's "standoff" with the west.Image caption, The Scotsman says that "war rages" on the streets of Ukraine, picturing a Russian armoured personnel carrier burning in Kharkiv. The paper highlights that the European Union has closed its airspace to Russian airlines and has sent weapons, while the UK has said its visa rules for refugees will be "generous".Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says there are growing fears Mr Putin could deploy weapons of mass destruction "to avoid the humiliation of defeat in Ukraine" after four days of fighting. The paper adds that Russian forces have become "bogged down" as "fierce fighting" continued in Kyiv and Kharkiv.Image caption, The move by the Russian president "greatly" escalates tensions, the Times adds, even as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to peace talks. Kyiv remains locked down, with forces searching for infiltrators who are suspected of entering the city to assassinate Mr Zelensky, according to the paper. The nuclear alert is intended as a threat to Nato countries after more military aid was announced for Ukraine, as well as financial sanctions, the paper adds.Image caption, Metro adds that Mr Putin's move has been branded "dangerous and irresponsible" by Nato and the US. A Pentagon official has said: "It's clearly putting in play forces that, if there's a miscalculation, could make things much, much more dangerous."Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail reports that Russia has the world's second-largest arsenal of nuclear weapons and a large cache of ballistic missiles. Mr Putin warned last week that other countries should not interfere in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, adding it could lead to "consequences they have never seen", the paper says.Image caption, "Free world v Putin" is the Daily Express's headline, as the paper reports how nations have united against Russian aggression in Ukraine. The paper adds that the UK's prime minister has labelled the provocative move a "distraction from reality".Image caption, The Daily Star of Scotland says the decision to order forces on high alert signals Mr Putin "really has lost the plot". Alongside a photo of the Russian leader, the paper has a photo of Kermit the frog with the caption "you muppet".Image caption, The Scottish Sun strikes a similar tone, opting for the headline: "Mad Vlad goes nuclear." The "unprecedented escalation", as the paper calls it, came as Mr Putin hit out at Western "aggression" in response to Russia's invasion of its neighbour.Image caption, "Dash to the borders" is the headline leading the i, accompanied by a full-page photo of people fleeing the conflict. The paper reports that queues are stretching for many miles as refugees from Ukraine try to enter neighbouring countries. The paper adds that the numbers fleeing the invasion has reached 368,000. And visa rules are being relaxed to allow Ukrainians to join relatives in the UK.Image caption, The National calls the situation "hell on earth", highlighting news that a Russian-owned tanker is due at an Orkney oil terminal within days. Russian ships could have their access to UK ports restricted, under plans being considered at Westminster.Image caption, The Daily Record has a photograph of a father saying goodbye to his son as the child boards a train to safety with his mother and sister. "Be brave" is the paper's headline. Men in Ukraine aged 18 to 60 are being told to stay and fight.Image caption, The Ukraine conflict makes the front pages of a number of local Scottish papers, with the Press and Journal also picturing an emotional father and his child.Image caption, The Courier leads with businesses in Perth collecting items to send to the Polish border with Ukraine including medication, food, blankets and sleeping bags.Image caption, A similar appeal by the Edinburgh branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain makes the front page of the Edinburgh Evening News. It says organisers have been overwhelmed by the number of people in Edinburgh offering cash and refuge to those fleeing Ukraine.Image caption, Elsewhere, The Evening Telegraph reports that a man in Dundee has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register over contact with a 14-year-old girl.Image caption, A postman in Inverurie stalked a colleague and sent her disturbing photographs and threats, reports the Evening Express.Image caption, And the Glasgow Times reports on a drunk driver who struck a motorcyclist, got out to apologise and then drove away from the scene.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.