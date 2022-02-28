The expat Scots caught up in the Ukraine invasion
- Published
Two expat Scots have given a remarkable insight into the fear and chaos that has engulfed Ukraine since the Russian invasion last week.
Stuart McKenzie manged to cross the border into Poland but Sean Cusik is still looking for a way out as the situation deteriorates.
Both men told BBC Scotland how their lives have been turned upside down in just a few days.
'An old lady died in front of my brother's car'
Stuart McKenzie says he was one of the fortunate few who was able to leave Ukraine within 24 hours of the invasion - a move that was only possible because he got up early and lived next to a motorway.
It took nine hours for the businessman to drive his wife, Lena, and their young children into Poland on Friday and they have since secured a room in a hotel.
However, he fears resources in Poland are running short - and his brother's family are among the millions still trying to leave Ukraine by car.
"It's going so slow," said Stuart. "People are in queues for four days, sleeping in their cars and cold."
"They can't afford to even put their cars on because they can't afford to burn the fuel because there's no fuel - even when you get over the border to Poland those stations are out of fuel."
The UN says more than half a million refugees have now fled Ukraine for neighbouring countries.
And the situation on the ground in Europe's second largest country is desperate.
Stuart said: "Its dangerous - there's potholes, people driving panicked, there's people dying.
"An old lady died in front of my brother's car the other day - of old age in the cold. There's no toilets, medicines, things like this - it's very hard.
"I see every day more and more cars with Ukrainian number plates.
"Hotels have started to get busier, the Ukrainian embassy here and others are trying to put together databases of accommodation - but there are millions on the other side."
'It is not really safe to go out at all'
Last week Sean Cusik cut short a BBC Scotland interview when he heard a tank approaching.
He was speaking from his home in in Kharkiv - about 24 miles (40km) from Ukraine's eastern border.
Russian troops are now inside the country's second-largest city where they are fighting Ukrainian soldiers on the streets.
And Ukraine's interior ministry said dozens of civilians were killed in Kharkiv on Monday in Russian missile strikes.
Sean is currently stranded with his wife Chloe and two-year-old stepson.
He told BBC Radio Scotland that the situation was getting worse after he emerged from a shelter to return home.
He said: "We will probably need to leave soon because there have been rocket strikes and what sounds to be carpet bombs, very loud explosions, numerous explosions.
"It is not really safe to go out at all. There have already been reports of many people injured."
Sean, who is originally from Glasgow, and his family first took cover last week when they heard explosions nearby.
He said: "The shelter is incredibly cold, cramped and damp but they have put warm clothes, food and other provisions down there.
"I have maybe had about six hours sleep since Tuesday."
The space industry consultant also said his stepson was frustrated that he was not able to play.
He added: "He doesn't seem too bothered with the shelling.
"We were just doing 'ba boom', trying to make a game of it."
The couple have been attempting to leave Ukraine for the UK since they got married in November, but have been hit with several financial and bureaucratic hurdles.
Chloe had been living in China for 10 years previously, and her passport and ID were therefore invalid when she returned home - a problem that was further complicated by her name change.
Meanwhile Sean, who is living from pay cheque to pay cheque on freelance work, says they no longer have enough money for rent or food, and are relying on the support of family.
Asked if he felt safe, he replied: "No, I don't. I have been trying to find transport to leave."
Russia attacks Ukraine: More coverage
- LIVE: Latest updates from on the ground
- THE BASICS: Why is Putin invading Ukraine?
- ZELENSKY: Comedian president rises to the moment
- MAPS: Tracking day five of Russia's invasion
- IN DEPTH: Full coverage of the conflict