Court, school and distillery up for RIAS architecture prize
- Published
The Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) has revealed the 14 buildings in the running for their 2022 awards.
The shortlisted buildings are spread across the country, including new school and college buildings, the restoration of an iconic Modernist house in Galashiels, a community centre in Fife and pioneering low energy homes.
The winners will be announced in June.
Fungarth House, Dunkeld by Mary Arnold-Forster Architects
The other shortlisted buildings are:
- Lockerbie Sawmill, Dumfries by Konishi Gaffney
- Ostro Passivhaus, Kippen by Paper Igloo
- Quarry Studios, Ballater by Moxon Architects
- The Den, Glasgow by Technique Architecture and Design
- The Larick Centre, Tayport by Collective Architecture
The winners will go on to form the longlist for the RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award, and Scotland's ultimate architectural award will be announced later in the year.
All images by RIBA Comms.