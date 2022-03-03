Ukraine war: Scottish firms urged to end all links with Russia
Nicola Sturgeon is investigating whether it is possible to take the "maximum possible action" against Kremlin-linked businesses operating in Scotland.
The first minister has sought legal advice on ending public subsidies or seizing assets of anyone in Scotland with close links to the Russian regime.
A number of Russian oligarchs own estates in Scotland.
Ministers have also urged businesses to stop all trading with Russia.
About £245m of goods and services from Scotland are sold to Russia every year but the Scottish government has asked companies to take "economic action" by severing links in the wake of the Ukraine invasion.
At First Minister's Questions, Ms Sturgeon was asked by Green MSP Ross Greer about Vladimir Lisin, a Russian billionaire who is reported to own a Perthshire sporting estate which has had nearly £700,000 in state agricultural subsidies, according to Mr Greer.
Mr Greer asked the first minister to "ensure that no member of the Russian elite, no Kremlin associate, is in receipt of public money here in Scotland."
Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that she has sought urgent advice on the "maximum possible action" the Scottish government can take against individuals and entities identified as having close links to the Russian regime.
She added: "Whether they are currently on the UK sanctions list or not, options that will be examined include - but are not limited to - ending support from the public purse and freezing or seizing assets in Scotland where that is possible."
Mr Greer later welcomed the review.
He said: "It is vital that the Scotland plays our part in the international sanctions effort aimed at the Kremlin following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine."
Mr Lisin was reported to have bought the 3,000 acre Aburchill estate in 2005 and is listed in a 2018 US Treasury document of senior political figures and oligarchs in Russia.
'Do the right thing'
Meanwhile, the Scottish government has said its economic agencies will use all available powers not to support trade and investment activity with Russia.
Ministers say support and advice will be offered to businesses who they are urging to end trading links with the country.
In an open letter to the business community, Finance and Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said: "We know that everyone wants to do the right thing here.
"Beyond direct investments, reviewing operations for links and connections to Russia - however indirect - and then severing them is the right decision."
