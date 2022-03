Image caption,

The Daily Record leads with the same warning and features a picture of the charred shell of a block of flats in the Kyiv region which was destroyed by a Russian missile attack. The paper also reports North Lanarkshire Council threatened to end the lease agreement on Clyde's Broadwood Stadium if footballer David Goodwillie entered the ground. The striker, who was ruled to be a rapist in 2016, has since had his loan contract terminated by the club.