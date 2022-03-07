Scotland's papers: 'Running for their lives' as 1.5m flee Ukraine

Image caption,

The Times reports from the scene in Irpin, near Kyiv, detailing how civilians had to dive under trees for cover as a Russian mortar landed nearby. The shelling hit a family of four, killing a mother and two children, the paper says. "Their luggage was scattered around them, including a green pet carrier inside which a small dog was still barking," the report reads. Other papers include details and images of the family who were caught in the attack.