Scotland's papers: 'Running for their lives' as 1.5m flee Ukraine

Scotland's papers: 'Running for their lives' as 1.5m flee UkrainePublished13 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Civilian attempts to leave Ukrainian cities being targeted by Russian forces dominate Scotland's front pages, with most carrying images of residents fleeing. "Running for their lives" is the i's headline as the paper reports that efforts to evacuate 200,000 people from the besieged southern city of Mariupol collapsed as a ceasefire was broken again.Image caption, The Times reports from the scene in Irpin, near Kyiv, detailing how civilians had to dive under trees for cover as a Russian mortar landed nearby. The shelling hit a family of four, killing a mother and two children, the paper says. "Their luggage was scattered around them, including a green pet carrier inside which a small dog was still barking," the report reads. Other papers include details and images of the family who were caught in the attack.Image caption, Boris Johnson has called Mr Putin's attack directed towards civilians "barbaric", the Daily Telegraph reports. Russian forces broke ceasefire agreements by attacking humanitarian corridors, the paper says. It carries comments from Mr Johnson that the invasion was "sinking further into a sordid campaign of war crimes and unthinkable violence against civilians".Image caption, Metro carries a photograph on its front page of Ukrainian soldiers checking the family of four who were hit as they tried to flee with their dog in a carrier. "Run for your lives" is the paper's headline as it reports on the "desperate" families who have been forced to flee as missiles and shells struck the city of Irpin.Image caption, The Scotsman also features images of residents rushing through a checkpoint as they flee Russian mortar rounds. The paper highlights Prime Minister Boris Johnson's warning that "even darker days" may lie ahead.Image caption, The Scottish Sun reports that Home Secretary Priti Patel has told the paper that all Ukrainian refugees will be allowed to seek sanctuary in Britain. It comes after Mr Putin broken the second ceasefire in two days, the paper adds.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express calls the targeting on civilians "pure evil". "No mercy as civilians flee for their lives," the paper adds.Image caption, The Herald says the Russian invasion has triggered the fastest refugee crisis since World War Two as 1.5m flee Ukraine. The paper reports many of those displaced have told stories of living without power, heating, water or food for days while others have died in the winter conditions.Image caption, The Daily Record says the UK government has been branded "inhumane" for only granting 50 visas to Ukrainian war refugees. The paper reports hundreds with family in the UK are waiting across the Channel in Calais.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail carries comments from the head of the armed forces, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, who has suggested Russian forces could lose the war in Ukraine. He said the Russian troops were "in a mess" and the invasion was "not going well". The paper notes that his comments reflect "the most optimistic assessment yet of how the conflict may end"Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News reports two Scots landscape gardeners who drove a van to Ukraine to help people escape the invasion have been shot at by Russian soldiers and had their vehicle "raided".Image caption, As well as the crisis in Ukraine the Press and Journal reports rural households are being treated with "contempt" by the £45m cost of extra delivery charges. The paper says Moray MP Douglas Ross will raise the issue in Westminster later.Image caption, The National focuses on Britain's nuclear deterrent and highlights SNP Westminster Ian Blackford's commitment to removing Trident. The paper reports Mr Blackford suggested the UK's nuclear deterrent should go precisely because there is a "threat to the world from nuclear weapons".Image caption, The Daily Star's front page also carries a photo of civilians fleeing Russian shelling. But moving away from the war, the Star's lead story reports that Australian cricket legend Shane Warne took part in what the paper calls "an extreme liquid detox diet" before he died. Warne died at the age of 52 from a suspected heart attack.Image caption, The Courier features the story of a man who says he was offered £3,500 compensation by transport chiefs as long as he agreed to a gagging order. The paper says the stonework of James Littlejohn's home in West Inchmichael is being damaged by water splashes from traffic passing on the A90.Image caption, The Evening Express leads with Police Scotland's North East Divisional Commander's "triple whammy" of targets. Chief Supt Kate Stephen made the pledges as she took up her new post.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.