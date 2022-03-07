The effect of war on food prices

In the UK, transport fuel costs were already higher, due to tax. And due to tax, they don't increase at the same pace as the crude oil price. However, the cost of a litre of unleaded it's hitting record prices every day, and the shock to the system of the Ukraine invasion won't be felt for some weeks. More politically salient, at least for now, is the rising cost of household energy, up 54% in April and by another whopping increase in October, when the price cap is adjusted. Perhaps if it went up incrementally, it would be less noticeable and less awkward for the government.