BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland: 4 - 11 March

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 4 and 11 March.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

Image source, Peter Wilkinson
Image caption,
Peter Wilkinson took this photo at the River Tay in Perth. He said: "This kingfisher looked back at me with an angry expression before concentrating on its fishing again."
Image source, Vicki Watson
Image caption,
Vicki Watson took this shot of early-morning swimmers at Portobello Beach marking International Women's Day.
Image source, Aidan Gibb
Image caption,
Aidan Gibb from Newtonhill, Aberdeenshire, captured this dramatic shot of Lairig Ghru from Coylumbridge.
Image source, Caroline Guthrie
Image caption,
Caroline Guthrie said: "This is a lovely image I captured on a dog walk on the bank of the Tay in Newburgh."
Image source, Claire McAneny
Image caption,
Claire McAneny sent us this shot of marshmallows toasting at Port of Menteith.
Image source, Mark Hale
Image caption,
Mark Hale from Stirling took this photo of the Falkirk Wheel. He said: "It was a very calm evening and I thought the arches made perfect reflections in the still canal. The arches have been illuminated in yellow and blue in support of the Ukrainians."
Image source, Scott Mclelland
Image caption,
Scott Mclelland took this picture of his dog Buster on the pipe at Greenan Shore in Ayr.
Image source, Alana Willox
Image caption,
Alana Willox sent in this photo taken from the Ballachulish Bridge overlooking Loch Leven, Glen Coe.
Image source, Caroline Loudon
Image caption,
Caroline Loudon said: "I took this silhouette shot of my daughter and her friends this morning on her 11th birthday. She and her friends are climbing over the rocks in Elie."
Image source, Alan Tough
Image caption,
Alan Tough from Elgin said: "I took this photo of an active auroral display, the rays were quite spectacular!"
Image source, Jason Ellis
Image caption,
Jason Ellis took this drone shot near BBC Scotland's HQ at Pacific Quay in Glasgow, looking towards the OVO Hydro and city centre.
Image source, Ken Milne
Image caption,
Ken Milne said: "It's usual to see parakeets in the woods at Greenbank Gardens near Glasgow. However, this is the first time I have seen one of them investigating a nesting site in a hollow tree."
Image source, Yvonne Carrick
Image caption,
Yvonne Carrick said: "Took a wee trip to Milarrochy Bay after work to try catch the sunset."
Image source, Mark Reynolds
Image caption,
Mark Reynolds said: "A snap of a beautifully foggy morning on Loch Ness with the boats and geese captured in the mist."
Image source, John McGuinness
Image caption,
John McGuinness from Dunfermline took this photo of the underside of the Kincardine Bridge.
Image source, Willie Matheson
Image caption,
Willie Matheson captured this "outdoor café" by Dunecht. He said: "Not sure if you have to book, but no masks or social distancing."
Image source, Arthur Allan
Image caption,
Arthur Allan from Dunfermline said: "Everybody knows the Squinty Bridge. Now meet the squinty houses." Arthur spotted these flats reflected in the rear window of a motorhome at Kirkcaldy.
Image source, Loreena Price
Image caption,
Loreena Price from Mintlaw said: "Enjoyed a peaceful morning watching the red squirrels in Aden Country Park, Aberdeenshire."
Image source, Tim Day
Image caption,
Tim Day took this shot while climbing towards Stob Choire Claurigh and the Grey Corries on the ridge separating the outlying top of Stob Coire na Ceannain.
Image source, Ian Jackson
Image caption,
Ian Jackson of Netwon Dee, Aberdeen, spotted a thirsty blue tit in his garden.
Image source, Alex Cross
Image caption,
Alex Cross from Glasgow took this photo of Loch Morlich at sunset.
Image source, Laura McMorland
Image caption,
Laura McMorland said: "Took this picture of the shipwreck at Salen Beach whilst spending the weekend on the Isle of Mull enjoying the glorious weather and scenery."
Image source, Andy Ross
Image caption,
Andy Ross said: "In Inverness, the new Ness Hydro power station was lit up and looking good. It'll be providing power to the sports centre you can see in the background."
Image source, Jacki Gordon
Image caption,
Jacki Gordon from Glasgow said: "The colours of this starling quite literally stopped me in my tracks. Taken last weekend when I thought that spring had started."
Image source, PAul Adams
Image caption,
Paul Adams from Kirkcaldy said: "I took this picture of the Tay Bridge and I've never seen the Tay so calm. The reflections were just amazing!"
Image source, Gordon Bain
Image caption,
Gordon Bain from Inverness sent in this shot of the red kites at Tollie of Brahan.
Image source, John Hastings
Image caption,
John Hastings from East Kilbride sent this photo of the Kelpies "currently illuminated in blue and yellow to honour the people of the Ukraine."

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.