Ukraine war: Scottish expat worried over Ukrainian wife's visa bid
- Published
A Scottish expat who is trying to flee Ukraine with his wife described the number of UK visas granted to refugees as "quite worrying".
Sean Cusick, wife Chloe and their two-year-old son left their home in the besieged city of Kharkiv last week and caught a train to Lviv.
The family hope to finally cross the border into Poland on Tuesday.
It emerged on Sunday that only 50 Ukrainians had been given visas since the conflict began.
This prompted calls for the UK to do more for people fleeing danger.
The two schemes announced so far require Ukrainians to either have family in the UK, or have a designated UK sponsor for their application.
But the prime minister did not confirm whether a new route would be set up, when asked by reporters on Monday.
Boris Johnson said only that the UK would have a "very generous and open approach" to refugees.
Mr Cusick has been keeping BBC Scotland up to date with his situation since the Russian invasion was launched on 24 February.
Just hours after the conflict started he ended an interview with reporter Catriona Renton when he heard a tank approaching his home.
In the days that followed, the family split their time between their property and a bomb shelter as air strikes pounded the country's second largest city.
The family left Kharkiv last week and endured a 15-hour journey without water on a packed train to Lviv.
On Tuesday they will attempt to cross the border into Poland but remain unsure where they will go from there.
Mr Cusick, who is originally from Glasgow, told BBC Scotland: "The figures coming out in regards to the UK accepting visas is quite worrying.
"The UK government said initially they would take 100,000 people, then 200,000 people.
"As of yesterday about 10,000 people have applied but only 56 or 57 have been accepted.
"We are not betting on it but we were hoping."
Mr Cusick said the family, who have two dogs and a cat, had been speaking to the Home Office ahead of their bid to cross the border into Poland.
He added that they had also received support from the Polish side and had people lined up to take them to their temporary accommodation.
"We don't know how long it is going to take at the border, he said. "It could take 10 hours it might be more than a day."
Ms Cusick said the family planned to take plenty of food and snacks to sustain them on the final leg of their journey out of Ukraine.
She is undernourished as a result of her experiences and requires medical treatment.
But her main concern is for the family she has left behind, including her mother and sister.
Ms Cusick said: "I can't sleep because I am checking the messages and checking the notifications from my city, if there is any bombings in the area where my Mum lives."
She admitted the events of the last 12 days had taken a heavy physical and emotional toll.
"I feel extremely sad all the time," she said. "It is very difficult to enjoy anything."
Meanwhile, another Scot who managed to get to Poland has finally made it onto a flight to Heathrow with his family.
Ken Stewart had fled his home 40 miles west of Kyiv with his Ukranian wife Tania, three-year-old Yaryna and three-week-old baby Douglas.
They made it to Poland after a 40-hour wait in a line at the border.
On Twitter he shared a photo of his baby son on the BA flight to London.
They are heading back to Mr Stewart's mother's home in Aberdeenshire.
War in Ukraine: More coverage
- LIVE: Latest updates from on the ground
- IN KYIV: Locals fear another Grozny or Aleppo
- ANALYSIS: Europe finally steps up
- EXPLAINED: Why Putin has invaded Ukraine?
- IN DEPTH: Full coverage of the conflict