Covid in Scotland: Virus infection levels hit new record high
Almost 300,000 people in Scotland had Covid last week, the highest figure since estimates began in autumn 2020.
It means about one in 18 people have the virus, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Infection levels have risen during each of the last six weeks and the number of people in hospital with the virus is at a 13-month high of 1,663.
However, experts say that due to vaccinations and treatments, numbers in intensive care are very low.
Health Minister Humza Yousaf said further restrictions were not being considered by the government.
All remaining legal restrictions, including the wearing of masks, are due to be lifted on 21 March.
The ONS infection survey is considered the most reliable measure of the prevalence of coronavirus in the UK.
The survey uses a representative sample of swab tests collected regularly from tens of thousands of households, and is therefore able to estimate the percentage of people likely to test positive for Covid-19 at any one point in time, regardless of whether they have symptoms.
A leading infections expert said the current rise in cases in Scotland was being driven by the new Omicron BA.2 variant.
Despite the soaring case numbers Dr Christine Tait-Burkard told BBC Radio Scotland's Lunchtime Live programme that Covid in Scotland was moving from the pandemic to the endemic stage.
She said: "The decrease in mortality tells us we have done a fantastic job at making this virus less severe with vaccinations, with drugs, with treatments and, also, the virus itself has luckily changed.
"So we are just transitioning through that stage now and it's unlikely that we are going to see a level of restrictions, if any, reintroduced especially throughout the summer months when the pressure from other disease is much less.
"We will start to live with this over the next few years, just as we do with the flu, because we have the same tools now against this virus."
Dr Tait-Burkard, who is based at the University of Edinburgh's Roslin Institute, said the current rise was being driven by the easing of virus guidelines.
She added: "We also have had less infections in Scotland overall because we all had more restrictions so there is more people who still have to see Covid for the first time."
She said the move towards the summer months would see people spend more time outdoors and should alleviate pressures on the NHS.
It is now two years since the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic, 10 days after the first Covid case was confirmed in Scotland.
The latest ONS data shows infections have risen in all four nations of the UK, the first time since the end of January that all nations have seen a simultaneous week-on-week increase.
Northern Ireland has the highest rate (one in 13 of the population) followed by Scotland (one in 18), England (one in 25) and Wales (one in 30).
In Scotland, that means an estimated 299,900 people had Covid in the week ending 6 March, the highest figure since estimates began in autumn 2020. The previous record was 297,400 in the first week of this year.
Latest daily figures reveal Scotland has recorded 22 coronavirus-linked deaths and 13,220 new cases in the last 24 hours.
While total numbers of people in hospital are high and still rising, only 23 people are currently requiring intensive care.
Meanwhile, the Scottish government has committed to increasing the NHS workforce by 1,800 new full time posts over the next five years.
The new national framework also stresses the need to plan, attract, train, employ and nurture staff.