Scotland's papers: Thousands to host refugees and Brits feared dead

The Metro leads with a pregnant woman who died along with her baby after being taken from a bombed maternity hospital. The paper says "Putin will pay" as the woman has become a symbol of Ukraine's suffering. It also pictures a group of protesters who stormed Oleg Deripaska's £50m London mansion. No 10 has said it is looking at the possibility of housing Ukrainian refugees in the empty properties of sanctioned Russian oligarchs.