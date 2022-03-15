Scotland's papers: Thousands to host refugees and Brits feared dead

Scotland's papers: Thousands to host refugees and Brits feared deadPublished27 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, "UK families open homes to refugees" reads the i. The paper reports that the public is responding generously and there is no cap on the number of people who can be sponsored. This comes after the UK government launched its Homes for Ukraine scheme for those wanting to host a refugee.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail also reports on the Homes for Ukraine refugee scheme. The numbers signing up to host a refugee is changing at speed, but the paper reports that as of 21:30 GMT on Monday, nearly 44,000 people had signed up.Image caption, The Scottish Sun's reports that the "nation rallies against Putin" and "big-hearted Brits" with their "incredible generosity crashed the Homes for Ukraine appeal website in its first two hours".Image caption, The Herald highlights that as people registered for the government scheme, a convoy of 160 civilian cars escaped the besieged city of Mariupol. The paper says the evacuation provided a "glimmer of hope" among people who were desperate for food, water, heat and medication.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News speaks to some of the families who have offered to host refugees, including Seonaid Mason - whose five-year-old daughter Flora was "delighted" at the idea. Ms Mason told the paper Flora seemed "very keen on the idea of helping someone".Image caption, The Scotsman reports that the refugee crisis has deepened as more Ukrainians fled Russian bombardment on Monday. It leads with comments from Red Cross director-general Robert Mardini, who said the "catastrophic" war was "nothing short of a nightmare".Image caption, The National's front page is dominated by a stark image of a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol under the headline "This can't go on". Similarly, the paper reports comments from Mr Mardini, as he called for safe passage for civilians and for humanitarian aid to be allowed through the front lines.Image caption, The Metro leads with a pregnant woman who died along with her baby after being taken from a bombed maternity hospital. The paper says "Putin will pay" as the woman has become a symbol of Ukraine's suffering. It also pictures a group of protesters who stormed Oleg Deripaska's £50m London mansion. No 10 has said it is looking at the possibility of housing Ukrainian refugees in the empty properties of sanctioned Russian oligarchs.Image caption, The Daily Record reports that three British people are feared dead after "missile hell" in the Polish border, which resulted in more than 100 fatalities. The paper says the target was a base where foreign fighters are being trained.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express also reports on three ex-special forces British people who have reportedly been killed in Ukraine. The BBC has not been able to confirm this information.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph's lead story is based on an article for the paper by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who writes that the West made a "terrible mistake" by continuing to rely on Russian oil and gas after the 2014 invasion of Crimea.Image caption, Away from the Ukraine conflict, the Evening Express reports that police are looking into a "flurry of calls" about an Aberdeen taxi driver who was murdered almost 40 years ago. The unsolved case featured on Crimewatch Live on BBC One on Monday, and relatives said they hoped it could lead to a breakthrough.Image caption, The Glasgow Times reports that the poorest areas in the city have recorded more deaths related to Covid than the most affluent areas.Image caption, NHS Grampian is "near breaking point", reports the Press and Journal, after a surge in Covid cases in the north east placed further strain on services. The paper says the health board's head of health intelligence has urged the Scottish government to rethink the relaxation of Covid rules next week.Image caption, The Courier leads with a "serious industrial accident" at a factory in Angus which left one man injured.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph leads with a cockapoo that was attacked by another dog, resulting in an £8,000 vet bill.Image caption, And the Daily Star of Scotland claims that the rising cost of fuel has resulted in more people filling up vehicles and driving off without paying.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.