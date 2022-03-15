Covid in Scotland: Mask rules will stay in force until April
- Published
Scotland's rules on face coverings in shops and on public transport will remain in place until April due to a rise in cases of Covid-19.
All other restrictions on businesses and services are to move from legal requirement to guidance from 21 March.
But First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it would be "prudent" to keep mask rules in place due to a spike in cases.
These will be reviewed again in two weeks, and are likely to be converted to guidance in early April.
Ms Sturgeon said a sharp rise in infections was putting "significant pressure on hospital capacity", but that vaccines were still giving people good protection.
