Scotland's papers: Face masks 'U-turn' and Zelensky's Nato concession

Image caption,

The Times leads on President Zelensky's admission that Ukraine is unlikely to be able to join Nato. Addressing a meeting of northern European leaders on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky said Nato's "open door" appeared to be closed to Ukraine and that this "must be acknowledged". The front also features a picture of a mother and daughter currently making their way to the UK. They will be among the first to be granted entry under a new refugee sponsorship scheme.