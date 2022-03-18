P&O staff sacked on Zoom and Kyiv assault in doubt

P&O staff sacked on Zoom and Kyiv assault in doubtPublished20 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Leading many of today's papers is the move by ferry operator P&O on Thursday to sack 800 of its workers and replace them with cheaper agency staff. The Herald says the company has suspended a key route from Scotland to Northern Ireland - Cairnryan to Larne - as well as Dover to Calais, Dublin to Liverpool and Hull to Rotterdam.Image caption, "Mutiny on P&O ferries", is the Metro's take. The front page reports that many of the company's staff refused to leave their vessels after being told of their dismissal and that no notice period was given.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail also calls events at UK ports on Thursday "mutiny". The paper reports that some of the security personnel sent in to remove crew from ships were wearing balaclavas and carrying handcuffs.Image caption, P&O is described as being "up ship creek" on the front page of The Daily Star of Scotland. The paper says the firm plans to replace employees with cheaper agency workers - a move which a chorus of cross-party MPs called "callous", "disgraceful" and "dastardly".Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express says P&O's behaviour on Thursday was a "betrayal". The front page reports that one ship's captain, Dutchman Eugene Favier, locked his ship down to stop workers being escorted off. The page also features a picture of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who landed back in the UK early on Thursday after being released from detention in Iran.Image caption, Seafarers have been "pushed out", according to the Daily Record, which highlights that workers found out about the job losses via Zoom call.Image caption, The i reports that Vladimir Putin may be forced to abandon plans to send troops into Ukrainian capital Kyiv in favour of aerial bombardment. The paper says Western intelligence believes Russian advances have stalled due to fierce resistance and supply problems.Image caption, Russia's military setbacks are also the subject of the front page of The Times. The paper reports that the country's forces are being held off around Kyiv and Kharkiv and have had to summon troops from other deployments.Image caption, The Telegraph reports on an alleged attempt by Russian imposters to pose as Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in a video call with UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. It says that Home Secretary Priti Patel was also targeted and that the calls appeared to be part of an operation to extract sensitive information and embarrass the UK government.Image caption, The Scotsman leads with its own poll carried out by Savanta Comres, which interviewed more than 1,000 people on their views about Scottish independence in light of the Ukraine conflict. The paper says a majority believed talks on when a second referendum should take place should be halted.Image caption, A group of children evacuated from Ukraine by a Scottish charity has been granted permission to travel to the UK, reports The Courier. Charity Dnipro Kids, established by fans of Hibernian Football Club, has already evacuated the 50 children to Poland from orphanages in Ukraine.Image caption, The National says a Conservative candidate standing in local council elections in Glasgow has been urged to stand down over alleged racist comments online.Image caption, A killer who murdered a man he met on a dating website has been jailed for at least 16 years, reports the Evening Express. David Bain stabbed Chris Anderson in the heart in what a judge called a "brutal and callous" attack, the paper says.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph leads with a police search for missing Dundee woman Lynn McPaul - it says officers found a body in a patch of woodland close to Ninewells Hospital on Saturday.Image caption, The Press and Journal leads with expectations of more than 1,100 job losses from Aberdeen's Department for Work and Pensions office, according to union officials.Image caption, And the Edinburgh Evening News leads with a fundraiser for an eight-year-old boy battling cancer in order to help him receive treatment in the US.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.