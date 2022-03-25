Your pictures of Scotland: 18 - 25 March

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 18 and 25 March.

Stuart Turnbull
Stuart Turnbull said of his photo: "So peaceful and calm at Carrick Castle on Loch Goil at dawn. Captured this image while out with the dog just before sunrise."
Iain Donnachie
An image Iain Donnachie, from Peebles, took while on a visit to Argaty Red Kites near Doune.
Steven McKenna
Steven McKenna was on a visit to the Cairngorms from Motherwell when he took this photograph of Blair Fraser, from Edinburgh, enjoying some spring skiing.
Colin MacKinnon
Colin MacKinnon, from Spean Bridge, said it was a perfect spring night with almost mirror like reflections on the Caledonian Canal when he took this shot near Banavie swing bridge.
Lynne Douglas
Lynne Douglas, from Cambuslang, captured this scene while visiting Gray Mare's Tail in Moffat.
ALAN MCLEAN
Alan McLean's photo of Eilean Donan Castle lit up in the colours of the Ukraine flag.
Amber Ritchie
Amber Ritchie took her arty shot while on a Prestonpans dog walk.
Craig Binning
Turnberry Lighthouse pictured in strong winds and rain by Craig Binning.
Andrew Patrick
Andrew Patrick said of this image: "I took this on our way to stay in Skye. The bridge was silhouetted perfectly by the setting sun, with the mountains in bluish haze in the distance."
Sheila Carswell
Sheila Carswell said: "These seals were determined to catch the last of the evening sun in Lamlash Bay, Isle of Arran."
Murdo O'Connor
UFO-like clouds turned out to be a wee theme this week. This picture was taken by Murdo O'Connor as he travelled south towards Ardhasaig, Isle of Harris.
John Sharpe
John Sharpe's photo of "wonderful cloud formations over Duffus".
Stephen Brady
Stephen Brady, of Bearsden, also found himself cloudspotting. He said: "Saw this unusual cloud formation over Aviemore town centre at dusk, while enjoying a few nights away celebrating my mother in law's 79th birthday."
John Bousie
John Bousie, from Auchtermuchty, took this photograph at Birnie Loch, Collessie. He said: "To get the stars and reflection I had to get there before the moon rose and use a long shutter exposure. The Orion constellation can be clearly seen and there is the added bonus of a shooting star in the far top left."
Paul Fraser
"Lovely to see a little ladybird enjoying the warm weather this week," said Paul Fraser, from Callander, who took this picture.
Lyndsey Fairnie
Lyndsey Fairnie's picture of Tullibardine chapel just outside Auchterarder. Lyndsey said: "The dappled light from the trees and clear blue skies gave a lovely spring feel."
Andy Murray
Andy Murray said of his shot: "I took this photo of my partner Wendy walking towards Carraig Fhada Lighthouse on a stormy day on a trip to Islay from our home in Edinburgh."
Alistair Duthie
Alistair Duthie, from Aberdeen, was mountain biking with friends along one of General Wade’s old military roads between Gairnsheil and Cockbridge when took this picture "on a glorious sunny spring day in Aberdeenshire".
Ross Cuthill
Ross Cuthill, of Hatton, took this picture of turbines off the coast of Balmedie Beach as he came home from a nightshift.
Lawrie Mcinally
Lawrie Mcinally captioned this picture: High rise view of Glasgow.
Monica Smith
Monica Smith's image of "beautiful and calm reflections" in Glasgow.
David McLaughlin
David and Debbie McLaughlin sent in this photo of Lochgoilhead, "looking beautiful in the early morning mist".
Duncan Johnston
Duncan and Clare Johnston were delighted to see this red squirrel moving its kit to a new home in Aberdeen.
Marianne Brownlee
Ben Lomond at sunrise from Tarbert Pier in this image from Marianne Brownlee.
Claire Woodward-Nutt
"Loch Doine in the Trossachs as the sun sets on a beautiful Spring day," said Claire Woodward-Nutt of her image.
Tom Clark
Tom Clark said he was saddened to see this wildfire on Ben Lomond.
Victor Tregubov
Victor Tregubov snap of Fortrose lighthouse at sunrise.
Katy Brown
"There are days in the hills and then there are days like these," said Katy Brown. She added: "A simply spectacular day round Beinn Narnain, Beinn Ìme and the Cobbler."
Kirsty Mackay
Kirsty Mackay, of Kinross, said: "Sunrises over Loch Leven have been amazing the last few mornings."
Marta Babulewicz
Marta Babulewicz's daughter Louisa heading into the Scotland v Poland friendly. Marta, who lives in Bathgate, said Louisa loved the game, adding: "Born in Scotland Polish girl."
Anna Bobak
Anna Boback said of her submission to the gallery: "Spring has finally sprung in Scotland and in what beautiful colours."
Jan Overmeer
Jan Overmeer took this picture on her phone on her way to pick up a friend in Kyleakin on Skye. Jan said: "As I drove down the road I saw the amazing full Moon above the ruins of Castle Maol."
Rab Adam
Rab Adam came across this scene at Rosemarkie Beach.
John Dewar
John Dewar, from Kilmaurs, photographed this Highland cow and calf at Fearnmore near Loch Torridon.
Caitlin Bell
Caitlin Bell said: "I took this photo of my boyfriend, Lewis, at the Fairy Pools on Skye. A fantastic sunny day."

