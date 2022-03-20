Scotland's papers: Ukraine's child refugees and Putin's hypersonic missile

Image caption,

The National leads with Douglas Ross' speech to the Scottish Tory conference, in which he said he is targeting the support of the "silent majority" in the 2026 Holyrood election. Mr Ross said that second place is "not good enough" and urged the party to "take back Scotland". However, the paper sarcastically wishes him good luck, pointing to a poll which puts the Conservatives in third spot behind the SNP and Labour.