Scotland's papers: Ukraine's child refugees and Putin's hypersonic missile

Scotland's papers: Ukraine's child refugees and Putin's hypersonic missilePublished32 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Sunday Post leads with a warning that human traffickers are moving in on refugees desperately trying to flee Ukraine. It comes as new figures show nearly half of the 3.3m people who have fled the country since Russia invaded are children.Image caption, The Sunday Express says Moscow has launched a hypersonic missile - capable of carrying nuclear warheads - at Ukraine for the first time. The Kinzhal missile destroyed a weapons storage site in the west of Ukraine on Friday, the Kremlin has said. The paper adds that the UK Ministry of Defence said Vladimir Putin has changed tack in Ukraine to now "pursue a strategy of attrition" after failing to capture a major city.Image caption, Boris Johnson comparing China's backing of Russia to choosing the wrong side in World War Two is how The Sunday Times Scotland kicks off its Ukraine coverage. The paper also has an interview with former prime minister Gordon Brown in which he accuses Mr Johnson's government of being afraid to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence.Image caption, The Herald says it has uncovered an anti-Semitic post on the social media account of one of the SNP's candidates in May's council election. It has sparked calls for the party to ditch Wullie Graham, who is running to be a councillor for the Pollok ward in Glasgow.Image caption, The photo dominating the front page of the Sunday Telegraph is of a Ukrainian soldier being carried from the debris of a military school hit by Russian rockets in Mykolaiv on Saturday. Its lead story, however, focuses on possible tensions between No 10 and No 11. The paper says that Mr Johnson is "privately frustrated" with Chancellor Rishi Sunak over their different approaches to nuclear power in a bid to shore up the country's energy supplies.Image caption, The Sunday Mail highlights the case of man who stabbed his girlfriend to death going on to strike again after being able to change is identity. The paper says Scott Storey attacked his new partner after being released from jail with a new name.Image caption, The Scottish Sun on Sunday leads with Scotland Yard being set to shut down its 11-year investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann. According to the paper, there are no plans to take the inquiry on after funding runs out later this year - meaning it is "highly unlikely" that a prime suspect in the case will be charged.Image caption, The National leads with Douglas Ross' speech to the Scottish Tory conference, in which he said he is targeting the support of the "silent majority" in the 2026 Holyrood election. Mr Ross said that second place is "not good enough" and urged the party to "take back Scotland". However, the paper sarcastically wishes him good luck, pointing to a poll which puts the Conservatives in third spot behind the SNP and Labour.Image caption, The Mail on Sunday says Rishi Sunak has given the "strongest hint yet" that he could cut fuel duty and income tax. In an interview with the Mail, Mr Sunak says his "priority over the rest of this Parliament is to cut people's taxes".Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.