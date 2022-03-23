Scottish Covid cases may be stabilising, health secretary says
- Published
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf believes Covid case numbers appear to be stabilising in Scotland.
A sub-variant of the Omicron strain has led to a increase in infections, with official estimates suggesting one in 14 had the virus last week.
And it has led to the number of patients in Scottish hospitals with Covid reaching a new pandemic peak.
Mr Yousaf said the last few weeks had been the most challenging ever faced by Scotland's health service.
Figures published on Tuesday showed 2,221 hospital patients had recently confirmed Covid-19. It was the second day in a row a record high had been reached.
Fewer people are requiring intensive care treatment, partly because Omicron is milder, most people have been vaccinated and doctors know more about how to treat the disease.
But people with Covid still need to be kept separate from other patients to limit the spread of infection - something that puts pressure on ward capacity.
Mr Yousaf insisted the NHS can cope with the situation - though he warned "really difficult decisions" are having to be made.
He also indicated that the coming days could see the number of new Covid cases in the community stabilise.
Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme on Wednesday, he said: "I think we need probably a few more days of data to tell us exactly where we are, but if case numbers remain where they were yesterday for example, [if] that pattern remains over the course of the week, I think we could say we are seeing at least a stabilising picture.
"After stabilisation we would like to see cases of course reduce.
"We know there is a lag thereafter of hospitalisations, but it is fair to say that last week certainly, and I can certainly say the beginning of this week, from those I am speaking to across the country in our health boards, they are telling me those have been the most challenging weeks our health service has ever faced because of that pressure of the highest ever number of Covid patients."
Bosses at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde - Scotland's largest health board - have urged people not to attend accident and emergency units unless their condition is either life-threatening or urgent.
Mr Yousaf said: "Every single health board including Greater Glasgow and Clyde are having to deprioritise other treatments, and at times quite urgent treatment, and people are having to suffer as a result."
However, he insisted the country is in a far better place than it was two years ago when the first national lockdown was imposed, citing the impact that vaccination and the development of anti-viral treatments have had in the fight against the virus.
"We are in a much better position when dealing with high case numbers than we were two years ago," he said.
On Tuesday, the Scottish government confirmed that secondary school pupils will have to keep wearing face coverings in communal areas after the Easter holidays.
Mr Yousaf confirmed that next week cabinet would consider changing the legal requirement to wear a face covering to guidance.
"As you would expect, schools would apply the national guidance, we would expect them to do so," he said.
"I still expect a large swathe of the population will follow the public guidance."
'Reflect and remember'
Two years on from the first lockdown was introduced in the UK, a day of remembrance has been organised by charity Marie Curie.
A special ceremony will be held at Holyrood to "reflect and remember" those who have died during the pandemic.
Scottish Parliament Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone will be joined by political leaders for a minute's silence at noon to mark the occasion.
The charity Marie Curie said it would give people across Britain the "opportunity to connect, remember those who have died and support the millions of people who are grieving".