Visitors asked to avoid site of Ben Lomond wildfire
The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) has asked people to avoid the site of a wildfire on Ben Lomond.
The fire has been burning in an area of natural woodland since Tuesday, though the trust said the fire's intensity had decreased.
At the height of the incident, the fire stretched to 1km long and was blocking the peak's Ptarmigan path.
NTS said firefighters were at the scene and it thanked visitors for their support and understanding.
The fire in the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park was one of two major wildfires on Tuesday.
Firefighters have extinguished a fire which was burning near the A830 south of Mallaig in the Highlands.
The incidents come after the fire service issued an extreme wildfire warning for west and north east Scotland, lasting until Wednesday.
Warning levels for the rest of Scotland have been put at high to very high.