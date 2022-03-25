Further warning issued over risk of wildfires
Firefighters have issued a further warning on wildfires across Scotland, days after two large blazes took hold.
Crews battled flames on Ben Lomond for two days while another fire covered 80 acres at the A830, south of Mallaig.
The wildfire risk level is currently 'very high' in central, southern and north east Scotland. It will remain in parts of the country until Wednesday.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) urged people to think twice about using naked flames outdoors.
It said the weather pattern over the next few days - dominated by high-pressure, variable winds and temperatures peaking at 17°C - increases the risk of wildfires.
It comes after an 'extreme' warning for wildfires last weekend. Crews from Invergordon, Tain, Dornoch, Golspie, Lairg, Helmsdale and Cromarty extinguished a large wildfire near Invergordon.
Then the two large wildfires broke out at Mallaig and Ben Lomond on Tuesday.
The Ben Lomond fire reached1km long, burning through an area where natural regeneration of woodland had been taking place
The SFRS said that accumulated dead grass, leaves, twigs and heather on the ground at this time of year dries quickly in light winds.
When ignited it acts as fuel which can spread wildfires over a wide area.
People who live, work or are visiting rural areas, in particular, have been urged to exercise the utmost caution to avoid fires breaking out.
SFRS group commander, Niall MacLennan said: "Numerous wildfires across Scotland this week have shown how real the danger of fire is in the countryside, and how damaging it can be to the environment, wildlife and nearby communities.
"With rising temperatures this weekend and further dry conditions into next week, wildfires could burn and spread with very high intensity in high-risk areas.
"Therefore, we are asking people to act responsibly when enjoying the outdoors and please think twice before using anything involving a naked flame."
The wildfire warning lasts in the north east of Scotland until Monday and in central and southern Scotland until Wednesday.