Coffee cup charge plans set to be re-introduced
Plans to bring in charges for single-use drinks cups are set to be re-introduced.
A panel of experts previously called on the Scottish government to set a charge of between 25p and 30p.
The scheme, which could be extended to include other items proven to cause environmental harm, was paused because of the Covid pandemic.
Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater has now announced work will resume with a new advisory group.
It will be made up of representatives of manufacturers, distributors and retailers, as well as environmental groups and academics.
"Single-use coffee cups are a classic example of the throwaway culture that we are taking action to tackle," Ms Slater said.
"Lots of people already carry a reusable cup with them, but hundreds of millions of single-use cups are still being wasted every single year.
"Evidence shows that a small charge on single-use cups can be hugely effective in encouraging people to switch to a reusable alternative."
Environmental advisers suggested in July 2019 that a charge of between 20p and 25p would help cut down on waste - with 200 million single-use coffee cups currently discarded every year in Scotland.
The panel suggested introducing a national, mandatory requirement to sell drinks and disposable cups separately.
'Appetite for action '
Larger coffee shops, fast food chains and others who sell drinks in disposable paper cups will have to provide a dedicated bin to collect and recycle the cups from 2024, as part of recently announced reforms to packaging.
Due to their waterproof plastic lining, single use disposable cups can be hard to recycle, resulting in most of them being incinerated or sent to landfill.
Iain Gulland, chief executive of Zero Waste Scotland said the switch from single-use to reusable cups was one of the 'best things we can do for the environment'.
"We know there's an appetite for action on such items, with a recent Zero Waste Scotland survey indicating that 66% of Scots would support introducing charges to limit the use of single-use plastic and packaging.
"Switching to reusable over single-use is one of the best things we can all do for the environment, so it's hugely welcome news that work to shape a chargeable cup scheme is continuing with the formation of an advisory group."