Covid in Scotland: Infections dip across Scotland but trend 'uncertain'
- Published
About one in 12 people in Scotland has Covid, according to the latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
The figure, for the week ending 26 March, amounts to some 451,200 people - down from 473,800 the previous week.
This is the first week-on-week drop in infections after eight successive increases.
But despite a record 4.9m infections for the UK as a whole the ONS described the trend in Scotland as "uncertain".
The ONS data is collected from a representative sample of thousands of households across the country and is considered the most reliable measure of the prevalence of the virus in UK.
Separate statistics from the Scottish government reveal that more than 60,400 new cases were recorded in the seven days to 1 April.
And the high number of infections is having an effect on hospital numbers - a record 2,383 patients were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid on Thursday.
On Wednesday First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed Scotland's mandatory face covering rules will now remain in force until 18 April.
The legal requirement to wear masks in shops and on public transport had been expected to be lifted next week.
But the first minister told MSPs that the changes would now not take effect due to there still being a very high level of infection in Scotland.
The estimates published in the latest Coronavirus Infection Survey compare with one in 11 for the week ending 20 March.
Despite soaring rates in England (1 in 13 infected) and Wales (1 in 14) the trend was also deemed "uncertain" in Northern Ireland (1 in 15).
Last month the ONS estimated almost 300,000 people in Scotland had the virus in a single week.
It was the highest figure since sampling began in autumn 2020 and suggested about one in 18 people had the virus.
The ONS weekly infection survey is considered the most reliable measure of the prevalence of coronavirus in the UK.
The survey uses a representative sample of swab tests collected regularly from thousands of households to estimate the percentage of people likely to test positive for Covid-19 at any one point in time, regardless of whether they have symptoms.
In comparison the daily Scottish government figures rely on positive PCR and lateral flow tests.