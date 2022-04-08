Your pictures of Scotland: 1 April - 8 April

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 1 April and 8 April.

Isaac Mok
Starry-eyed: A stunning sky in the early hours of the morning taken in the Meadows, Edinburgh, by Isaac Mok, sent in by Fiona Savage.
Nicholas Holroyd
So near yet so far: "My brother Anthony on Bidean nam Bian in Glencoe," says Nicholas Holroyd. "Due to the weather and increasingly poor visibility we made the decision to turn back and not attempt the summit ridge despite being 5-10 minutes from the true summit. The mountain will always be there another day for us to climb."
Louise Thaw
Mist opportunity: "In a haze, Marc and Beau on the West Sands of St Andrews," says Louise Thaw.
David Simpson
Sun and daughter: "We love this photograph of our 10-month-old Sophie exploring the beach for the first time," says David Simpson who was at West Sands in St Andrews which was clearly a popular spot this week.
Fraser Marriott
Light and shade: "Caught in the shadow of Barns Ness lighthouse in Dunbar," says Fraser Marriott.
Tom Kelly
Fish supper: "The highlight of a fantastic break on the Isle of Mull was this otter," says Tom Kelly. "I was hidden behind rocks, as it happily chomped away for the next 10 minutes."
Tayla Ovenstone
Making a splash: The spectacular Kilt Rock in Skye from Tayla Ovenstone who was over in Scotland from South Africa with her husband visiting family in Burghead.
Alana Willox
Hello ducky: "A mandarin duck at Fyvie Castle lake in Aberdeenshire," says Alana Willox.
Paul Cross
Time to reflect: Loch an Daimh, Perthshire, sent in by Paul Cross.
Nadja Schaeffer
Neeps and baaatties: "This is from cycling around the outskirts of Brechin, a photo I took of some sheep eating neeps," says Nadja Schaeffer.
Dave Mills
Waves everywhere: "This picture of my wife Rebecca was taken on a weekend escape to the north west Highlands," says Dave Mills. "It's the secluded Camas Mor beach, a 12km (seven-mile) walk to get there and one of Scotland's secret spots."
Paul McQuade
Where the wild things are: "One of the wild ponies roaming the Kilpatrick hills which came over for a look while I was hiking around the Jaw/Cochno reservoirs," says Paul McQuade.
Jonathan Ford
Brace for landing: A Tystie (black guillemot), coming in at the New Pier, Papa Westray, Orkney," says Jonathan Ford.
Jane Sayliss
Put your foot on the petal, driver: "The bus stop near Salen on the Ardnamurchan Peninsula," says Jane Sayliss. "As you can see the weather was mixed with spring flowers and snow in one shot. The image brought a smile to my face."
Nick Card
Winging it: "Synchronised low level flyby of red-breasted mergansers over Loch of Stenness, Orkney," says Nick Card.
Frank Love
Car wash: "A competitor on the Flying Scotsman Vintage Car Rally which wound its way through much of Scotland," says Frank Love. "My photo taken near Forth in Lanarkshire."
David Barr
Bonnie on Clyde: "On my regular morning walk I spotted what I believe is an American Mink, swimming on the Clyde," says David Barr. "I thought it was an otter at first until it popped its head up over the river bank to say hello."
Campbell McNair
Sea life centre: "Decoration on a house near the Robinson Crusoe statue in Lower Largo," says Campbell McNair.
Baz McDonagh
Small wonder: "Wee Brodie the new polar bear cub with his mum Victoria," says Baz McDonagh who took this at Highland Wildlife Park.
Lynsey Jack
In plane view: "Jet planes overhead near North Berwick," says Lynsey Jack. "I’ve never seen so many flying together. Unnerving but beautiful to look at."
William Hardie
Picture frame: "Snapped Elie Lighthouse with Berwick Law in the distant background from my neighbour's window - a glorious view indeed," says William Hardie, on holiday from California.
Walter Baxter
A hawk-ward silence: Walter Baxter managed to stay quiet enough not to disturb this sparrowhawk and was able to capture this impressive shot in his garden.
John Kerr
Eager beaver: "While staying at the Bamff Estate the beavers were out and about and this one swam over in front of me and started to eat dinner," says John Kerr. "It sat happily for half an hour - as did I - and I just enjoyed watching this beautiful mammal. A wonderful moment."
Ian Barnes
Whisky galore: "This is Cambus Distillery with casks being stored high with the backdrop of Dumyat, one of the Ochil Hills," says Ian Barnes.
Colin Grenfell
Nuts about you: "A red squirrel at Tentsmuir County Park," says Colin Grenfell. "I put out some nuts and wasn't long before they appeared."
Gary Scambler
Mooving house: An unexpected sight on the road to Elgol, Skye, courtesy of Gary Scambler.
Sandra McBay
Fox snooze: "These foxes were curled up together to keep warm on a cold Spring morning, completely oblivious to me watching them," says Sandra McBay at the Forth and Clyde canal in Clydebank.
Victoria Porter
Cold snap: "My grandson Rory was so chilly after swimming in North Berwick he looked like he was auditioning for River Dance," says Hugh Kerr. "My daughter Victoria took the picture."
Faye McSpurren
Tree-Rex?: "Laigh Milton Viaduct in Ayrshire is said to be the world's oldest surviving public railway," says Faye McSpurren. "Probably survived as it's protected by this tree dinosaur."
Elaine
My lickle brother: Louis, seven, and four-year-old Charlie enjoying Easter holiday ice cream and sledging in Hopeman, Moray, from mum Elaine.
John Tobias
A squallity image: "I took this in east Ayrshire," says John Tobias. "It’s a snow squall over an isolated farmhouse."
Brian Hughes
Stay misty for me: Rest and Be Thankful is "still stunning on a grey day" according to Brian Hughes.
Bob Wilson
Hut and sunny: Hopeman beach in Moray, courtesy of a holidaying Bob Wilson.

