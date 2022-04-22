Your pictures of Scotland: 15 April - 22 April

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 15 April and 22 April.

Stuart MacCallum
Stuart MacCallum said: "This is my wife and daughter, enjoying the great springtime weather, and heading for a swim at Blackwaterfoot Beach on Arran."
Joanne Burnett
Joanne Burnett took this photo of a red squirrel near Fochabers while on break in Scotland.
Catriona Duggan
Catriona Duggan said: "There are so many beautiful cherry blossom trees in full bloom just now, but the reflection of these trees in the pond at Victoria Park in Glasgow added a little touch of magic."
Grant Philips
Grant Philips took this dramatic aerial shot at Dunkeld.
Ross Medine
Ross Medine from Edinburgh took this photo of a curious goat in Glencoe.
Michael Cuthbert
Michael Cuthbert took this shot while walking his dogs around Park Circus in Glasgow.
Alana Willox
Alana Willox said: "The stunning puffins are back for nesting season at the Bullers of Buchan, Aberdeenshire."
Danny McCafferty
Danny McCafferty from Glasgow took this photo of the Findhorn beach huts at sunset and moonrise.
Liz Hannah
Liz Hannah said: "This is Oka on Dornoch beach enjoying a steady walk. She's 91 in dog years, but she's still faster than me."
Ian Niven
Ian Niven took this picture of greylag geese taking flight at James Hamilton Heritage Park, East Kilbride.
Paul Adams
Paul Adams took this impressive drone shot of the popular Links Market in Kirkcaldy.
Greg Sheard
Greg Sheard sent in this photo of a Tawny owl in Kirkcudbright.
Kenneth Gilmour
Kenneth Gilmour said: "This is Buachaille Etive Mor, no matter the weather, this place is always beautiful."
Tom McLucas
Tom McLucas took this shot on Loch Duich. He said: "It was a great struggle between the two of them, ultimately the young cormorant won."
Lynne Bichan
Lynne Bichan said: "The Star Flyer was flying at Links Market in Kirkcaldy, great afternoon spent with the kids."
Stewart Beattie
Stewart Beattie took this dramatic photo of the illuminated colours on Loch Achtriochtan in Glencoe.
Colin Little
Colin Little sent us this shot of great crested grebes on Spynie Loch, near Elgin.
Kathleen Cumming
Kathleen Cumming took this picture of Killantringan Lighthouse. She said: "I had to walk through the woods, down to an empty beach, up the steepest steps I've ever known and scramble up round the cliffs. It was worth it!"
Neil Hislop
Neil Hislop sent us this photo of Eden and Midas at Glenbrittle.
Lyndsey Fairnie
Lyndsey Fairnie said: "There was an ex-cell-ent view of the Cells of Life at Jupiter Artland over the Easter weekend."
Erskine Logan
Erskine Logan took a photo of this curious subject at Newburgh Seal Beach, near Aberdeen.
Gordon Goldie
Gordon Goldie from Renfrew took this photo of blue tits feeding in the evening spring sunshine.
Julie Nelis
Julie Nelis said: "A wee bit of hope on the horizon at the Poetry Path near Dunkeld, lovely spot."
Melissa Rarity
Melissa Rarity said: "We had a fabulous visit to the Port Logan fish pond on Easter Monday!"
Laura Hewie
Laura Hewie from Dunfermline captured this picture of a robin on Silver Sands Beach at Aberdour.
Brian Colston
Brian Colston took this picture on farmland near Falkirk. He said: "Found this young lamb ready to explore the world under the watchful eye of its mother."
Jacki Gordon
Finally, an Easter-themed submission with one of Jacki Gordon's popular "totie photaes", which she has called "Hot Cross Nun."

