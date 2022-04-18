Covid: Law on wearing face masks in Scotland lifted
- Published
People in Scotland are no longer legally required to wear face coverings in indoor places like shops and restaurants, or on public transport.
However, the Scottish government and health experts are still strongly advising people to continue to wear masks voluntarily.
The move brings the country into line with the rest of the UK.
Community cases of the virus are falling but the numbers of Covid-positive hospital patients remain high.
About one in 17 people in Scotland had the virus in week ending 9 April - down from one in 13 the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Public Health Scotland said there were more than 2,000 people in hospital with the virus on Thursday - but very few in intensive care.
Scotland's national clinical director, Professor Jason Leitch, said coronavirus was now being dealt with through common sense and guidance, rather than law.
He acknowledged the daily case rate remained high but he told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme that vaccination and therapeutics had "changed the game".
He said: "We're still cautious as public health advisers because we're still worried about the overwhelmed nature of our health systems around the world - not just here, but Scotland is no exception.
"Our emergency departments are struggling, our hospitals are struggling, not just with Covid - with backlog, with everything else coming in that has waited until this point to come forward."
During the pandemic, many people have been waiting before approaching the health service with their illness.
Sturgeon's mask
The national clinical director was also asked about a video showing Nicola Sturgeon not wearing a face mask during a campaign visit to a barber's in East Kilbride.
The matter has been reported to Police Scotland.
Prof Leitch said: "I haven't spoken to the first minister today, I imagine I'll speak to her later.
"My understanding is it was a matter of seconds. She realises the place is crowded, puts her face covering on. Which is actually what we're asking people to do.
"The guidance is if you are in a crowded area inadvertently or deliberately, then put a face covering on and that will protect you and others."