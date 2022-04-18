Police speak to Nicola Sturgeon over mask breach
- Published
Police officers have spoken to Nicola Sturgeon after she was filmed apparently breaching Scotland's face mask rules.
They reminded her of the importance of wearing a face covering when there was a legal requirement to do so, Police Scotland said.
The force added it was satisfied that no further action was necessary.
Footage shared on social media showed the first minister without a mask in an East Kilbride barber shop.
The SNP said Ms Sturgeon realised she was not wearing a mask "within a few seconds" of entering the shop at the weekend.
The legal requirement to wear face coverings in crowded indoor places, and on public transport were lifted on Monday.
Local officers have spoken to the First Minister to remind her of the importance of wearing a face covering when there is a legal requirement to do so. pic.twitter.com/KEAjUaEQq5— Police Scotland (@PoliceScotland) April 18, 2022
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.