Craig Watson: Five charged over death of man in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy is among five people charged in connection with the death of a man in the east end of Glasgow.
Craig Watson, 39, was found critically injured in Whitevale Gardens, Dennistoun, just after midnight on Sunday and died a short time later.
Police Scotland confirmed five males aged 15, 17, 19, 20 and 30 have now been charged in connection with Mr Watson's death.
They are expected to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.