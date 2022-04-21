One in four Covid patients in ICU primarily because of virus
- Published
One in four Covid patients in ICU units in Scotland were there primarily because of the virus, a report has found.
Public Health Scotland said that in a further 14% of patients, the positive test may have contributed to admission, though it was not the main reason.
The study found that for 60% of admissions since 1 January, a positive Covid test was "coincidental".
Last month, Covid patient numbers reached their highest level in a year.
This figure continued to rise to 1,819 before numbers began to decline overall.
Hospitals have been under pressure with NHS Scotland recording its worst ever Accident & Emergency waiting times in the week up to 10 April.
NHS Boards warned of increasing demands on services.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Scotland's biggest health board, said last month it faced Covid pressures that were "as serious as it gets".